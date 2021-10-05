ICC and cricket fraternity extend 69th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan





The world cricket governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistani cricket fraternity wished Prime Minister Imran Khan on his birthday when he was 69 today.

Social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were inundated with wishes for the Prime Minister. #HappyBirthdayPMIK has quickly become one of the top trends in the country.

Speaking to Twitter, the International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote “Happy Birthday to the man who brought @theRealPCB to @CricketWorldCup in 1992, the one and only Imran Khan”.

Happy Birthday to the man who brought @theRealPCB to @CricketWorldCup glory in 1992, the one and only Imran Khan ???? pic.twitter.com/b11zplCyQD

– ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2021

Pakistani cricket’s social media manager shared Prime Minister Imran’s video on Twitter.

Lead by example! @ ImranKhanPTI won the match against the mighty West Indies in the Faisalabad test in 1986.

Watch the classic pic.twitter.com/pPfIeMYSMC

– Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2021

3807 tracks and 362 counters in Tests ????

3,709 tracks and 182 counters in the ODI

Third best clerk for Pakistan in tests ????

A winning all-terrain

A captain who won the @cricketworldcup ????

And our Prime Minister ????????

Happy birthday @ImranKhanPTI! pic.twitter.com/AJuhwir3yl

– Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2021

National team skipper Babar Azam greeted the Prime Minister on his Twitter.

Happy birthday to our game legend. May you live a healthy lifestyle and continue to inspire us to do better. Hope you have a good year ahead for our beloved country. #HappyAnniversaryPMIK pic.twitter.com/eHmmimAqn8

– Babar Azam (@ babarazam258) October 5, 2021

The day before, versatile Shadab Khan said “Imran Khan has inspired generations to play cricket”.

Happy birthday to the legendary @ImranKhanPTI. You have inspired generations to play cricket. I wish you good health and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/K0NPp2eZTj

– Shadab Khan (@ 76Shadabkhan) October 5, 2021

National team opener Imam-ul-Haq also wished Prime Minister Imran his special day.

Happy Birthday, Honorable Prime Minister Sir @ImranKhanPTI. I wish you another happier, healthier and successful year ???????????? pic.twitter.com/glJxsglghv

– Imam Ul Haq (@ ImamUlHaq12) October 5, 2021

In a tweet, national team drummer Asif Ali wrote “Happy Birthday”.

Happy Birthday @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/nlOoRQnugy

– Asif Ali (@ AasifAli2018) October 5, 2021

Imran Khan is the 22nd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Pakistani head of government Tehreek-e-Insaf and a former captain of the World Cup-winning Pakistan cricket team.

He was born on October 5, 1952 in Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan continued his education at prestigious educational institutions such as Aitchison College, Royal Grammar School and the University of Oxford.

