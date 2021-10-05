Politics
How many lies did Boris Johnson tell at the Conservative Party conference?
But what we won’t do is take more tax money to subsidize low wages through the welfare system, he added.
The referenced Johnson 500m is the household support fund announced last week.
But the program cannot make up for the loss of $ 20 a week due to the disappearance of the budgets of those on universal credit, according to Dr Ben Baumberg Geiger of the University of Kent, who wrote a report that found about half of the people claiming the benefit received. food insecure even after the government increased payments by 80 per month.
From only 3 per week
Take a print or digital subscription to The Big Issue and provide an essential lifeline to our work. With every subscription we invest every penny in supporting the seller network across the UK. A subscription also means you’ll never miss weekly editions of an award-winning publication, with each issue featuring key voices in life, culture, politics and social activism.
It’s a simple math question, he says.
Conservative figures have also criticized the leveling plans, with Margaret Thatcher’s last deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine.
The conservative peer criticized Michael Goves’ conference speech, saying: It’s very easy to keep making slogans, but they’ve been doing it for almost two years and they squandered this period of their power with a large majority.
No one listening to his speech who is interested in the topic of leveling is wiser than before the speech, he told Sky News.
Join our Today for Tomorrow campaign
The Big Stakes Today for Tomorrow campaign aims to fight the climate crisis, poverty and pandemics with the bill on the well-being of future generations. Support the bill and email your MP today!
Supply crisis
The Prime Minister told Radio 4s Today that there is no supply crisis and that the UK and global economy is seeing the stresses and strains you would expect from a waking giant.
He said the fact that only 127 foreign tanker drivers asked to come to the UK on an emergency program proved the Tories’ position that the driver shortage was global and not specific to the UK. UK. Labor shortages are a sign of economic strength, he added, rather than economic failure.
It is true that the shortage is not confined to the UK as European countries are also affected by the shortage of drivers due to a number of factors including poor working conditions.
The Road Haulage Association says that of the 600,000 registered heavy truck license holders, half have left the industry, with up to 20,000 foreign drivers believed to have returned home since Brexit.
But Edwin Atema, head of research at the Dutch union FNV, which represents truck drivers in the Netherlands, told the Today show last week that he was not only poor working conditions causing the problems.
The EU workers we’re talking to won’t be going to the UK on a short-term visa to help the UK out of the shit they themselves created, he said .
Labor Party Chairman Anneliese Dodds also had strong words in response to Johnsons’ comments this morning, saying the Prime Minister is so out of touch he cannot see a crisis when he looks him in the face.
Rape convictions
Lawyers have reacted with fury to Johnson’s ruling on the low level of rape convictions.
The Prime Minister said people are not convicted of rape in a way that they should be because we have these immense complications with cell phone evidence, and the defense is too often able to produce some spurious or other reason why the accused might have thought there was consent. has been given.
Legal figures have taken to social media to dismiss his claims, pointing out that the huge backlog in the criminal justice system predates Covid and was caused by government budget cuts.
In July, the backlog of cases in Crown courts stood at a record 59,000, with trials now taking place regularly years after a charge.
Office work
Johnson also told LBCs Nick Ferrari that he wanted everyone to return to his office.
He added that for young people in particular, it was essential.
If you want to learn on the job, you can’t just do it on Zoom, he said. You have to be able to get in, you have to know what everyone is talking about or else you are going to be chatted and you are going to lose.
He also confirmed that not all of his staff were back in an office.
His comments come after the government launched a consultation on plans to allow employees to request flexible working arrangements from their first day on the job.
