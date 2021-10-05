Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Connect with us

Emirates is not interested in creating a national airline in India at this time, Tim Clark told Moneycontrol.

Air India sale will affect us, says Emirates Chairman Tim Clark


  • Prime Minister Modi meets “one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala”, says he is “very optimistic about India”

  • Walt Disney India director rents apartment in Mumbai for Rs 11.5 lakh per month

  • Hockey India withdraws from Common Wealth Games 2022; cites COVID concerns, discriminatory quarantine rules

  • Why the MSME subordinated debt program received a lukewarm response

  • Coal ministry notifies rules for sale of 50% coal from captive mines

  • Energy crisis in India: more than half of coal-fired power plants on alert for blackouts, report says

  • Government receives dividend of over Rs 2,800 crore from Coal India, ONGC this fiscal year

  • The agenda for the 2 + 2 dialogue will be discussed during the visit of senior US officials on October 6

  • Licious turns into a unicorn and raises $ 52 million for a valuation of $ 1 billion

  • Semiconductor snag cripples US truck market; Bharat Forge and Ramkrishna Forgings could be affected

  • Raymond Realty is embarking on commercial real estate and plans to launch high-end residential units spread over 1 minute of square feet

  • In the charts: fuel prices on the rise

  • Tata Motors unveils compact but capable Tata Punch, bookings start from Rs 21,000 OVERDRIVE




Gaming and esports brands hanging on ads spend over Rs 1,000 crore in 2021



namePriceSwitch% variation
ntpc145.40-0.15-0.1
Sbi464.701.550.33
Nhpc30.100.401.35
Indiabulls Hsg241.852.551.07

