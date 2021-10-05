Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Politics
name Price Switch % variation ntpc 145.40 -0.15 -0.1 Sbi 464.70 1.55 0.33 Nhpc 30.10 0.40 1.35 Indiabulls Hsg 241.85 2.55 1.07
Equity Type Issue price Size of the problem Lot size Open problem Problem Close Adishakti Loha View profile SME IPO 11 2 10,000 30-09 05-10 View profile SME IPO 180 18.01 600 30-09 05-10 Destiny Logisti View profile SME IPO 20 5.39 6000 30-09 05-10 Dynamic service view profile SME IPO 51 24.13 2000 30-09 05-10 Equity Issue price Registration date Open announcement Announcement Close % quotation gains CMP Current earnings% Paras Defense 175 01-10 475.00 498.75 185 549.80 214.17 SBL Infratech 111 28-09 130.00 125.00 12.61 112.85 1.67 Translate Denpro 84 27-09 180.55 0 207.80 147.38 Markolins 78 27-09 62.20 65.30 -16.28 67.60 -13.33 Scheme Fund Category Info Purchase order Opening date Closing date No NFO details available. Equity Type Issue price Size of the problem Lot size Subscription Open problem Problem Close SME IPO 20 14.1 0 20-09 22-09 Initial Public Offering 165 170.78 – 181.13 0 150.07 09-21 23-09 SME IPO 69 5.18 0 27-09 30-09 SME IPO 70 19.61 0 28-09 30-09
Company action
Company Name Agenda Society Report VF Ex-Rights Details of rights not present at the moment. Company Name Last prize Switch Market capitalization Net sales Net profit Assets
Emirates is not interested in creating a national airline in India at this time, Tim Clark told Moneycontrol.
Prime Minister Modi meets “one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala”, says he is “very optimistic about India”
Walt Disney India director rents apartment in Mumbai for Rs 11.5 lakh per month
Hockey India withdraws from Common Wealth Games 2022; cites COVID concerns, discriminatory quarantine rules
Why the MSME subordinated debt program received a lukewarm response
Coal ministry notifies rules for sale of 50% coal from captive mines
Energy crisis in India: more than half of coal-fired power plants on alert for blackouts, report says
Government receives dividend of over Rs 2,800 crore from Coal India, ONGC this fiscal year
The agenda for the 2 + 2 dialogue will be discussed during the visit of senior US officials on October 6
Licious turns into a unicorn and raises $ 52 million for a valuation of $ 1 billion
Semiconductor snag cripples US truck market; Bharat Forge and Ramkrishna Forgings could be affected
Raymond Realty is embarking on commercial real estate and plans to launch high-end residential units spread over 1 minute of square feet
In the charts: fuel prices on the rise
