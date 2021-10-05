Japan takes action to deter Chinese aggression, panel says

Japan believes its security is “inextricably linked” to that of Taiwan has moved from talk to deed, as Tokyo participates in exercises to deter Chinese aggression for the first time, an Asia affairs expert said on Monday. Peaceful.

Beijing must make an estimate of the American and Japanese willingness to defend Taiwan against overt aggression before it can change its current tactics of psychological coercion, violations of Taiwanese airspace, and the imposition of higher economic barriers in Taipei. to an outright invasion, according to Patrick Cronin, the Asia-Pacific Security Chair at the Hudson Institute.

What Xi Jinping and the Central Military Commission would see right now are not words in a Japanese Defense Ministry white paper signaling a change in Tokyo’s vision on roles and missions to ensure a free Indo-Pacific and open, but Japan has actively engaged with the United States. The United States and other partners, like the United Kingdom, in realistic exercises to deter Chinese military maneuvers against itself and Taiwan.

He pointed out that Okinawa, home to a large number of US and Japanese forces, is within 500 miles of Taiwan, which increases its value as a partner of Tokyo and Washington. We have 50,000 soldiers in the area [close to Taiwan and the Chinese mainland] thanks to Japan, ”Cronin said.

While China sent hundreds of fighter jets, some of which escorted bombers, to the Taiwan Air Identification Zone over the weekend to mark Beijing National Day, Japan was participating in one of the most major naval exercises this year off Okinawa, with aircraft carriers from the United States and the United Kingdom. and surface vessels from the Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand.

One of the components of the exercise was to strengthen the interoperability of forces in a crisis situation.

Joint Maritime Self-Defense Force Escort Flotilla 2 Rear Commander Adm. Konno Yasushige said in a JMSDF English press release that he will work closely with Allied and Friendly navies, who share the same goals, to respond to global challenges and defend the rule of law-based maritime order. .

In the Hudsons online forum, Cronin said that Japan’s white paper also marks changes in its maritime forces made possible by the introduction of advanced technology into the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, integrating air defense systems, the arrival of the F-35B Lightning II joint strike fighters, the overhaul of the helicopter destroyers to accommodate the F-35Bs and the installation of lithium batteries in its submarine force to give it greater range and greater stealth.

These changes allow Japan to take on broader missions and new roles in both its own security and regional security.

Taiwan enjoys natural and social advantages in the continued confrontation with China over the future of the islands, said Scott Harold, senior political scientist at RAND. Separated by a strait about 100 miles wide, Taiwan also controls a number of islands off the Chinese coast that could pose an obstacle to an amphibious assault and marshy terrain with large population centers to the east. and mountains to the west, making invasion more problematic for Chinese planners. In addition to turning 70 to prepare for a possible invasion, a growing number of Taiwanese see themselves primarily as Taiwanese and not Chinese, and are less interested in a rapprochement with Beijing.

As Taiwan has accelerated the pace of professionalization of its forces, it still needs to consider how to best utilize its reserves and improve the continuity of government procedures to ensure resilience in the event of a direct attack, the panelists agreed.

Cronin said, it’s not high tech; its civil defense.

But Taipei also has partners who recognize its value in the geopolitics of Indo-Asian security, he added. In the case of the United States, Taiwan’s security is not repeated in Afghanistan.

As to whether Xi will invade during Davidson’s window, sometime before 2027, Cronin said it could come down to whether Xi wants to leave a legacy by putting Taiwan fully under Beijing’s control. In this case, it would be possible to win the battle and lose the war by invading the island.

Harold added that the weekend’s display of China’s potential military strength to fight its way with Taiwan did not help its image across the Indo-Pacific.

Cronin was referring to the testimony of retired Admiral Phil Davidson, who at the time headed the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, presented to Congress earlier this year his estimates of invasion risk.

Democratic existence in Taiwan challenges PRC [Peoples Republic of Chinas] legitimacy, Mark Stokes, Executive Director of the Hudsons Project 2049 Institute.

China is a great power, Cronin said. It doesn’t need to stifle democracy in Taiwan.

