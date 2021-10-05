Danish Prime Minister to visit India and hold talks with Prime Minister Modi to advance Green Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, October 5 (UNI) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will pay a three-day state visit to India from October 9 for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two sides will discuss progress in implementing their unique “Green Strategic Partnership”.

During his visit, Prime Minister Frederiksen will address President Ram Nath Kovind, and also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

Bilateral relations between India and Denmark are marked by regular high-level exchanges and are based on historical ties, common democratic traditions and a shared desire for regional and international peace and stability, according to an official statement.

At the virtual summit held on September 28 last year, India and Denmark established a “Green Strategic Partnership”, the only country with which India has such a partnership.

Mette Frederiksen’s visit will give both sides the opportunity to discuss the full range of bilateral relations and review the progress of the implementation of the “Green Strategic Partnership”. The two sides will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

The Danish Prime Minister’s visit comes a month after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Copenhagen during which he met with his Danish counterpart, and the two sides added an 11th working group – on health – to the 10 they already have.

Jaishankar’s visit to Copenhagen was the first by an Indian foreign minister in 20 years.

During his visit, Jaishankar co-chaired the fourth round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission (JCM) meeting with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod to advance the unique bilateral green strategic partnership.

Speaking after the meeting, Danish Foreign Minister Kofod called India “Denmark’s close and important friend”.

He said the two leaders took stock of the implementation of the bilateral green strategic partnership “and reconfirmed our commitment to an ambitious five-year action plan”.

“I am very happy to see concrete results and progress in our collaboration and we have formally agreed to launch a collaboration in the health, wind and water sector – these are two of the key words of the visit today “, said the Danish Minister.

Jaishankar said the bilateral joint action plan was successful even in the midst of Covid. “Again, as you just heard, we had 10 working groups in our joint commission. We have just added an 11th, one on health. Its relevance is obvious given the context of the Covid, ”he said.

Jaishankar also said that what is unique about the relationship between India and Denmark is that “Denmark is the only country with which we have a green strategic partnership”.

“And the way we see it, you know, everyone says rebuild better, but we also want to grow greener. And in regrowing greener, we think Denmark is a very, very unique partner, because you have strengths, experiences and good practices which are extremely useful for a country like India at this stage of its development.

Jaishankar had met Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during the visit and also met the five CEOs of major Danish companies – Grundfos, Vestas, Maersk, Haldor, Topsoe and CIP.

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and more than 60 Indian companies are present in Denmark. There is strong collaboration in the fields of renewable energies, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, digitization, including including ICT, smart cities, maritime transport, etc.

The visit of the Danish Prime Minister is expected to strengthen and further improve the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark, the statement added.

UNI / IA