Don’t think India can compete with Pakistan Abdul Razzaq makes surprising comments ahead of T20 World Cup encounter

Former Pakistani generalist Abdul Razzaq, known for his explosive and pointless comments, dropped another bombshell, this time concerning cricket relations between India and Pakistan, claiming that the reason why the Indian cricket team does not The fact that she does not have bilateral relations with Pakistan is that she knows she cannot play against Pakistan.

Responding to a question from fans about the quality of the fast bowlers and versatile players in India and Pakistan, Abdul Razzaq said that the type of talent Pakistan has is unique, unlike the Indian cricket team, referring to the ability to consume and thrive in high-pressure scenarios.

I don’t think India can compete with Pakistan. Pakistan’s kind of talent is totally different and I don’t think it’s a good thing for cricket that India and Pakistan don’t have matches. It used to be an exciting prospect and it gave players the opportunity to show how much they can handle the pressure. So it has disappeared. I think if this had continued, people would have discovered that the kind of talent Pakistan has India is not, Razzaq told ARY News.

Pakistan produced better cricketers than India Abdul Razzaq

Abdul Razzaq’s comments are not limited to the current group of Indian and Pakistani cricketers. The former Pakistani all-rounder believes that over the years Pakistan has consistently produced better players than India. Additionally, Pakistan has never beaten India in an ICC World Cup in any game format.

India also has a good team, I say nothing else. Even if they have good players. But if you look at it in terms of potential, we had Imran Khan, they had Kapil Dev. If you want to compare, then Imran Khan was much better.

Then we had Wasim Akram, they didn’t have a player of that caliber. We had Javed Miandad and they had Gavaskar. There is no comparison. Then we had Inzamam, Yousuf, Younis, Shahid Afridi, they had Dravid, Sehwag. If you look at it overall, Pakistan has always produced good players. These are all great reasons. This is why India does not want to play against us, added Abdul Razzaq.

India will face Pakistan on October 24 at the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, for the first time in international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England.

