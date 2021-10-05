Is Erdogan going to get rid of the People’s Democratic Party?

Translated by Tsoler Aghjian

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has called for a ban on Turkey’s third party, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP). The Turkish prosecutor started taking legal action against the party months ago to ban it, shut down its offices and prevent it from carrying out its activities. Currently, the HDP is awaiting a decision on his case after obtaining a grace period from a extra month defend oneself against the charges brought against him. A verdict is expected to be announced this month. But the question remains: why does Ankara insist on banning the HDP on the pretext of “terrorism?”

The HDP is a pluralist Turkish party which mainly comprises Kurds, Armenians, Assyrians, Alawites, Arabs and other minorities living on their historic land in Turkey, in addition to Turks who believe in equality between these different ethnic components. Therefore, the party’s participatory tendencies are the main motive for the AKP and its ally, the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to ban its activities, especially in the run-up to presidential and legislative elections. in less than two years in June. from 2023.

The pluralist party’s electoral victory in the 2015 parliamentary elections surprised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party. For the first time, the HDP won 80 seats in parliament, surpassing the ten percent threshold of voters needed to form a bloc in the Turkish parliament and ending the parliamentary majority enjoyed by the Turkish president’s party. As a result, Erdogan was forced to ally with the Nationalist Movement, although he insisted on holding early parliamentary elections the same year. However, he was unable to eliminate the pro-Kurdish party, which returned to parliament as the party with the third largest parliamentary bloc and ranked second among parties opposing the Turkish president.

Erdogan now fears a repeat of this defeat in the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for 2023, especially since most opinion polls in Turkey confirm a significant decline in his party’s popularity. He is now trying to put pressure on the pro-Kurdish party and demand its ban for fear of possible defeat if HDP voters favor his opponent in the next elections. This happened in Istanbul when its current mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, won local elections twice in March and June 2019 with the support of HDP voters.

The last local elections in Turkey were held over two years ago and served as an additional lesson for Erdogan on the importance of votes for HDP supporters, as they ousted his party’s candidates for mayors of Ankara and Istanbul after voting for the opposition candidates. . This loss was critical for the Turkish president, as he always said that whoever rules Istanbul will rule Turkey. He knows that the HDP is an obstacle to his victory and his party in the next presidential and legislative elections, and he therefore seeks to ban it to ensure victory.

The ruling Turkish party also did not exclude the HDP from the 2018 presidential and legislative elections, although it has exerted strong pressure on the People’s Democratic Party since it crossed the parliamentary threshold after the 2015 elections. The HDP has participated in previous presidential and parliamentary elections in conjunction with a fierce security campaign waged by the authorities against its leaders and rules. Despite this, the HDP crossed the parliamentary threshold and returned to parliament again, retaining its position as the third party, despite the Turkish authorities detaining former party co-chairs. Selahattin Demirta and Upper Figen about two years before the elections, in defiance of their parliamentary immunity.

Since the pro-Kurdish party entered Parliament in 2015, Ankara arrested dozens of HDP deputies and later revoked their parliamentary membership. In addition, the Interior Ministry dismissed and detained most of the HDP mayors, who won the headquarters of 71 municipalities, including predominantly Kurdish towns, in the 2019 local elections, and replaced them with Guardians appointed by the Turkish government belonging to the ruling AKP. Security forces have also detained and imprisoned more than 25,000 HDP members and continue to detain thousands, according to the party.

The HDP headquarters are also under horrific attacks. Turkish security forces do nothing to prevent the attacks and do not imprison or punish the perpetrators. On June 17, 2021, a Turkish extremist attacked the HDP headquarters in the city of Izmir and killed a Kurdish woman named Poyraz Sea, although all party buildings in Turkey are guarded by the police, including all HDP headquarters.

Less than a month before Poyraz’s assassination, unknown people attempted to burn down the HDP headquarters in the capital Ankara. Here, the security authorities have not acted either, as they have not announced the identity of the attackers or arrested them so far.

Despite all the pressures and attacks against the HDP, it has adhered to its pluralism and has rotated its presidency since its inception. It was first ruled by Kurds like Demirta and Parvin Buldan, then by Turks like Sezai Temelli and Yksekda, and today it is headed by Midhat Sancer, who is Arab, and his representative in economic affairs is Armenian Garo Paylan.

This has been happening with the HDP since 2015. However, recent opinion polls indicate that it will again cross the parliamentary threshold to maintain its parliamentary bloc in Parliament. It should do so despite all the government pressures it faces, such as the urgent detention of its leaders and deputies and the removal and detention of its mayors, in addition to the repeated attacks on its headquarters. All these steps not having stopped the advance of this party, the Turkish president had no other choice but to demand its ban in order to eliminate the anguish which haunts him of a possible defeat in the next elections. if his constituents voted in favor of his opponent.

But will the ban on the HDP lead to the disappearance of its voters or their non-participation in the next elections, as the Turkish president wishes?

Turkey has had similar experiences in the past when pro-Kurdish parties were banned on the pretext of their association with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is banned in Ankara, a charge the HDP faces today. ‘hui. However, all these pressures did not prevent the emergence of other like-minded parties. At the end of 2009, Ankara banned the Kurdish party “Democratic Society”, but about a year before that, the Kurdish leaders had already obtained a new license for another party, the Party of Peace and Democracy, which meant that an alternative to the banned party was ready. at once.

Likewise, when the Peace and Democracy Party was banned due to the repeated accusation of association with the PKK, the HDP emerged in 2012 and was able to bypass the Kurdish segment, to include in its ranks the various minorities in Turkey. , in addition to the Turks themselves. Therefore, if the HDP is banned in October, that will not prevent it from participating in the next elections, as it has repeatedly announced that it will resort to the creation of a party under another name if it is officially prohibited. This means that he will be present with his voters to take on Erdogan and his ruling party in the upcoming elections in Turkey.