Against the instinct of Donald Trump, avoiding the limelight could offer a victory in 2024





It is now difficult to imagine former President Donald Trump as a political stranger.

This newcomer status and his ability to dominate the conversation ignoring traditional rules were key to his 2016 presidential campaign victory.

Today, Trump is perhaps the best-known entity in American politics, a lens through which much of the talk of recent years has been filtered.

As Trump plays with a 2024 run, he must once again wrestle with this new campaign reality, as he did, unsuccessfully, in the last election against current President Joe Biden.

Conventional wisdom suggests that Trump – a natural self-promoter with a knack for attracting attention – should hold on to the spotlight for as long as possible by 2024.

But going in the background for a while is the less obvious path to victory for a politician who thrives on fervor for publicity, good or bad.

“In 2020, Trump was happy to mock Joe Biden for avoiding bright lights and campaigning from his Delaware basement,” Thomas Gift, founding director of the Center on US Politics, told Newsweek. University College London.

“This time, however, it may be Trump who finds that keeping a low profile is the best strategy, at least by the time of the Republican primaries.”

The 45th President dominated mainstream and social media during the 2016 election campaign and during his four years in the White House, and he continues to have a monumental influence on the Republican Party.

But there are signs of his diminishing influence – there has been a substantial drop in online mentions of him, as Newsweek previously reported – and 2024 is still a long way off.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has stuck to the same talking points, such as his baseless claims of a stolen election. He also spoke confidently about his lasting influence and his chances of winning if he wanted to run again.

That kind of rhetoric might be enough to satisfy its base for now, but it’s not certain to satiate their appetites for the entire three years before the next election.

A wiser move might be to retire largely from the public spotlight before returning to the fore later on the line for maximum impact.

“There is something about Trump that slips away a bit and comes back for a ‘big reveal.’ I think it would suit his instinct as a showman,” Richard Johnson, senior lecturer in US politics and politics, told Newsweek. at Queen Mary University in London.

“There is also an inevitable fatigue that sets in with Trump’s interjections that make them less ‘impacting’ over time. A little ‘recharging’ for his potential supporters might be in order.”

Gift said a clear benefit is “fewer opportunities for him to put his foot in his mouth.”

“Considering the earthquake with which his presidency ended, including the still raw memories of January 6, allowing more time for these images to fade could also make political sense,” he said. declared.

“Trump is such a well-known quantity, and his base of support is so strong within the GOP, that he has the luxury of focusing his energies on the general election rather than the primaries.

“By spending more time golfing and less time on the rally circuit, it could make his political ‘comeback’ even more impactful with MAGA voters.”

While believing that such a plan could work for Trump, Gift doesn’t think the former president will. “Knowing what the right political strategy is and implementing it are two different things,” he said.

“Everyone knows Trump is the ultimate megalomaniac who longs for nothing more than to have his image plastered on cable news. Can Trump resist the temptation to be in front of a 24/7 camera / 7? I have doubts. “

At present, Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP candidacy, according to the polls, if he wishes to go. One poll even indicated he would beat Biden if there was a repeat of the 2020 election.

But with more than three years of the next presidential election, there is no guarantee that Trump will retain either position.

Newsweek has contacted the former president’s office for comment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. He touted the prospect of a run in 2024, but did not confirm he would run for president again. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

