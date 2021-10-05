West Sumatra Police Chief attends TNI 76th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony, Here is President Joko Widodo’s Full Speech

West Sumatran Police Chief Inspector General Teddy Minahasa Putra, SH, S.IK attended the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) 76th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony in 2021 at Sutan Syahrir Mako Air Base, Tuesday (05/10/3021).

Excerpt from the West Sumatra Police Public Relations press release which was also received Topsumbar.co.id It was stated that the ceremony, which was held virtually, was led by the ceremonies inspector of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo directly at the State Palace.

In addition to the West Sumatran Police Chief, West Sumatran Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah, Brigadier General Danrem 032 Wirabraja Arief Gajah Mada, Padang Danlantamal II, Danlanud Sutan Syahrir the High Court of West Sumatra were present.

At the same time, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi, editor’s note) in his speech when he was inspector of the commemoration ceremony for the 76th anniversary of the TNI, conveyed several important messages.

Among other things, President Jokowi said that today we are still in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. Compared to a war, fighting the current Covid-19 virus is like a protracted war.

President Jokowi also praised the great role of TNI in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The following is President Jokowi’s full speech at the TNI 76th anniversary commemoration ceremony, which was launched: Topsumbar.co.id from the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube page.

Bismillahirrahmanirrahim.

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

Hello,

Peace be upon us all, Shalom, Om Swastiastu, Namo Buddhaya, Greetings of virtue.

Dear Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin,

My respects to the Cabinet Ministers of Indonesia Maju;

I respect the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI);

I respect the head of the Indonesian National Police; Honorable Chiefs of Staff of the Army, Navy and Air Force;

All TNI soldiers and the entire TNI extended family across the country;

Happy audience.

First of all, on behalf of the people, nation and country, I wish you a happy 76th birthday of the Indonesian National Army.

The people, nation and state also expressed their highest appreciation to the ranks of TNI which has always been the primary guardian of the nation’s sovereignty, maintaining the integrity of the territory of the Republic of Indonesia on the basis of the Pancasila and the Constitution of 1945., and protect the nation of Indonesia and all Indonesian bloodshed from all threats and disturbances.

Dear Indonesian military soldiers,

To this day, we are still in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. If this equates to war, fighting the Covid-19 virus right now is like a protracted war, a war that is very exhausting, exhausting the mind, the mind and the fighting spirit. A war that requires vigilance, speed, synergy and recourse to science and technology.

Our success in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be separated from the great role of TNI. TNI which always shows professionalism in every mission. Individual capabilities, unit capabilities, the use of science and technology, including defense equipment, have been utilized and deployed in the performance of each given task.

I also ask that the vigilance of the TNI be always activated in the face of a wider spectrum of threats, such as violations of sovereignty, the theft of natural resources at sea, radicalism, terrorism, cyberthreats and biological threats, including including the threat of natural disasters.

Dear TNI Soldiers and TNI Retirees, Faced with a wider range of threats, defense transformation must continue to lay the foundation for the formation of modern defense capabilities adapted to the latest developments in military technology. So that the TNI can transform into an Indonesian defense force capable of playing a role in the regional and global strategic environment. Strengthening the strategic culture of TNI soldiers and officers must remain the main foundation of defense transformation, namely an TNI that is united with the people, with a universal popular security defense system that is active and defensive with multiple layers of defense and uses military technology for planned defense jumps and investments.

This modernization of defense must also be accompanied by a break in economic management and defense investments. I repeat, we need to move from a defense spending policy to a defense investment policy that thinks in the long term, is systematically designed and is implemented in a coherent and sustainable manner.

For this reason, I order to continue to adopt and innovate the latest technologies in our country, to be active in the global consortium of the defense industry, to uphold the spirit of independence and to strengthen the industry. defense to achieve a more capable Indonesian defense force.

Once again, happy 76th birthday to the Indonesian National Army. Congratulations on having worked and served the country and the nation. May Almighty God always be with us.

Happy Indonesian National Army.

Unite, fight, we will surely win.

(AL / BS)