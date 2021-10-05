China’s highest disciplinary body clashes with ex-security officials Fu Zhenghua and Sun Lijun – The Diplomat

Advertising

Fu Zhenghua, former head of the Beijing Public Security Bureau and vice minister of public security, is suspected of a serious violation of discipline and the law, according to a announcement by the Central Commission for Discipline Control (CCDI) published on Saturday on the committees’ website.

His downfall came to light a day after the commission released a scathing condemnation another former deputy public security minister, Sun Lijun, who has been under investigation since April last year.

Senior Chinese officials who are removed from their posts for alleged abuse of power are not initially tried in courts, but subject to investigation by the CCDI, an internal governance mechanism at the highest level of the party. It is only after the CCDI has rendered its own verdict that such cases will move to a formal trial.

Fu Zhenghua became head of the Beijing Public Security Bureau in 2010 under President Hu Jintao and was promoted to Vice Minister of Public Security in 2013 under Xi.

He played a central role in the mass arrests of human rights lawyers and civil society groups on July 9, 2015, often referred to as the 709 crackdown. In 2015-16, he also led the deceased Office 610, a subdivision of the Ministry of Public Security responsible for suppressing Falun Gong and other alleged sects.

Pu Zhiqiang, a prominent Beijing rights lawyer detained under Fu, hailed the development, writing on WeChat: Old Fu has fallen.

The precise reason for Fus’s downfall is unclear. After Xi came to power in 2012, Fu made an effort to show allegiance to the new ruler and distance himself from the Jiang faction of officials associated with former top leader Jiang Zemin, who at this point was in the mid-1980s and had not held public office. for almost a decade.

Fu has steadfastly supported Xi in eliminating his political rivals, including Politburo Standing Committee member and Public Security Minister Zhou Yongkang as well as assistant to Hu Ling Jihua, who was the head of the general bureau of the PCC.

In March 2012, Ling’s son died in a car accident after crashing his Ferrari at high speed while engaging in sex acts with two female passengers, who survived but were seriously injured. At the time, Ling was looking to cover up the ensuing scandal with Zhou’s help. While Zhou was Minister of Public Security, Fu, then responsible for public security operations in the capital, may have informed Xi, then incoming president, of the incident, or at least refused to participate in the incident. concealment.

Zhou and Ling were both sentenced to life imprisonment as part of the anti-corruption campaign, in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

This context apparently did not protect Fu from an investigation that could lead to a similar fate.

Xi may have seen Fu’s punishment as an opportunity to appease several different groups, California-based YouTuber said. Wong kim in a webcast analyzing Fus’s career. His fall is widely applauded. And it helps Xi stay at the helm of the 20th Party Congress next year.

The CCDI investigation has only started, with few details given, but last Thursday the commission released a 700-character denunciation of Sun Lijun after 17 months of investigation.

Declaring his expulsion from the party, the CCDI lambasted Sun for his extremely broad political ambitions, his extremely bad political qualities, his strongly distorted views on political power and achievements, and the arbitrary discussion of the party’s central political orientations.

Such an excoriation is unusual for the commission, as most verdicts are severe but brief.

Similar to Fu, Sun had been the Deputy Minister of Public Security and supervised the 610 Office persecuting Falun Gong practitioners.

Online, observers have speculated that Suns’ arbitrary discussions of government policy may have been at the heart of CCDI’s vitriolic rebuke. Sun is rumored to have failed to keep sensitive information about the handling of the novel coronavirus a secret.

In early 2020, Sun traveled to Wuhan to help maintain stability in the city. According to an untouchable rumor, Sun wrote notes regarding the handling of the situation in Wuhan by the parties to his Sydney-based wife, which were intercepted by Australian intelligence agencies.

Suns’ arrest in April last year coincided with the arrest of Zhang Feng, an executive at Tencent, the company that owns WeChat, for breach of data security. This, according to a Toronto-based freelance journalist Wen Zhao, gives credit to the possibility that Sun and Zhang were jointly targeted for disclosing information, intentionally or unintentionally, about the handling of COVID-19.

For the Party Central Committee, Suns’ actions were appalling enough to prompt it on Friday to direct executives Resolutely and completely eliminate the toxic influence of Sun Lijun.

Always maintain a high degree of ideological and political action with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the center, the Central Committee said.