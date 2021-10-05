Almanac – Tuesday 10/05/21 | KALW





Today is Tuesday, October 5, 2021 October 5 is the 278th day of the year 87 days before the end of the year 77 days before the onset of winter The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:09:31 and sunset will be at 6:45:10 p.m. We will have 11 hours and 35 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:57:20 pm. 10:52 a.m. at 5.73 feet Next low tide at 4:47 p.m. at 0.91 feet and the last high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:54 p.m. at 5.80 feet Moon is currently visible at 1.4% A waning crescent Well a new moon tomorrow morning at 4:05 a.m. Today is Chic Spy DayDo Something Nice DayWorld James Bond DayNational Apple Betty DayNational Fruit at Work DayNational Get Funky DayNational Kiss a Wrestler DayNational Storytelling DayWorld Teachers Day BoliviaInternational Day Without ProstitutionRep Public Day in PortugalThis day of history 1789 French Revolution: The women’s march on Versailles puts an end to royal authority. 1921 The World Series is the first to be broadcast on the radio. 1936 The Jarrow march leaves for London. 1945 Six months of strike by The decorators Hollywood sets turn into a bloody riot outside the Warner Brothers studio. 1947 President Truman delivers the first disc TV bear from the Oval Office. 1962 The first in the James Bond film series, based on the novels of Ian Fleming, Dr No, is released in Britain. 1966 A reactor at the Enrico Fermi nuclear power plant near Detroit suffers a meltdown Partial 1970 Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) founded. 1982 Tylenol products recalled after bottles in Chicago containing cyanide caused seven deaths. 1986 Mordechai Vanunu story in Sunday Times reveals secret nuclear weapons in ‘Israel. 1988 A Chilean opposition coalition defeats Augusto Pinochet in his re-election attempt. 2000 Mass protests in Serbia force the resignation of Slobodan Miloevi. And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday! You can share a birthday cake with 1829 Chester A. Arthur, American general, lawyer and politician, 21st President of the United States (d. 1886) 1864 Louis Lumire, French director and producer (d. 1948) 1902 Larry Fine, American comedian (d. 1975) 1902 Ray Kroc, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1984) 1922 Bil Keane, American soldier and cartoonist (d. 2011) 1923 Philip Berrigan, American priest and activist (d. 2002) 1924 Bill Dana, American actor, producer and screenwriter (d. 2017) 1928 Louise Fitzhugh, American author and illustrator (d. 1974) 1936 Vclav Havel, Czech poet, playwright and politician, 1st President of the Czech Republic (d. 2011) 1938 Teresa Heinz, Mozambican businesswoman and philanthropist and philanthropist 1941 Roy Book Binder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist 1952 Clive Barker, English writer, director, producer and screenwriter 1952 Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer and prime minister 1957 Bern ie Mac, American actor, comedian, producer and screenwriter (d. 2008) 1958 Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astrophysicist, cosmologist and author 1959 Maya Lin, American architect and sculptor, designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Civil Rights Memorial 1959 Kelly Joe Phelps, American singer-songwriter and guitarist 1975 Kate Winslet, English actress

