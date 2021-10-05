Politics
bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: Why for the most expensive iPhone 13s in the world, it’s Erdogans Turkey and Bolsonaros Brazil
The turkeys claimed another unwanted record: the most expensive iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models in the world.
Phones, recently launched by Apple Inc (Nasdaq / APPL), are significantly more expensive in Turkey than anywhere else, according to media reports.
The iPhone 13 Mini models (referencing 128GB for all models mentioned in this article) sell in Turkey for $ 1,301.56. Next, Brazil is the most expensive, with the Mini 13s priced at $ 1,256.21.
Sweden ranks third, but they fall far behind at $ 998.42.
The United States sells the cheapest Mini 13s at $ 729, followed by Hong Kong at $ 771.27.
The phones on sale are identical, with taxes being the only reason for the large price disparity. Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for nearly 19 years, is among the most ambitious countries in the world when it comes to collecting indirect taxes.
Indirect taxes are the perfect tools to ensure injustice because the richest and the poorest pay exactly the same when they buy something.
In January-August of this year, the Erdogans government collection Turkish Lira (TRY) 713 billion ($ 81 billion) in taxes, or 82% of its global revenues.
Only 37% of tax revenue, or TRY 267 billion, came from direct taxes, which are levied directly on the income of natural and legal persons (businesses, etc.). The remaining 63% came from indirect taxes.
In 2020, the Turkish government collection 833 billion TRY in taxes, or 17% of Turkey’s GDP. Only 34% of this amount came from direct taxes.
Based on the iPhone 13 ranking, it looks like Brazil, led by Erdogan’s South American dictator Jair Bolsonaro, is also not that bad at pocketing indirect taxes.
Turkey also tops the price chart when it comes to selling iPhone 13 Pro phones. They cost $ 1,893.24, while iPhone 13 Pro Max phones sell for $ 2,129.91.
Brazil again ranks second in both categories, while India, led by the Indian version of Erdogan and Bolsonaro, namely Narendra Modi, takes third place in these categories.
Unfortunately, Turkey has to take its hat off to Brazil for sales of the most expensive iPhone 13 phone models. The iPhone 13 sells in Brazil for $ 1,446.57. Turkey takes its sad second place at $ 1,419.90.
In the regions covered by bne IntelliNews, Viktor Orban’s Hungary and Vladimir Putin’s Russia are on the rise while the Czech Republic is in the middle. The United Arab Emirates are far behind.
Turkey, meanwhile, is also global leader the number of working days required to purchase an iPhone. The country’s minimum wage, which is the income earned by around 40% of the working population, will rise again to $ 300 per month after the latest depreciation of the Turkish lira.
In the bne IntelliNews regions, Montenegro, Russia, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia and Poland are all in the ‘top league’, with over 25 working days required to buy an iPhone. The United Arab Emirates are not in the running but Slovenia, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania are candidates for promotion.
Considering the miserable wages, a Turkish worker has to work an average of 93 days to buy an iPhone 13, a Filipino worker 90 days and a Brazilian worker 79 days.
And a Swiss worker? Four.
Turkey is also Well to collect taxes on vehicles. A common joke that goes around suggests that a Turk buys two cars for Erdogan while he buys one for himself.
Sources
2/ https://www.intellinews.com/istanbul-blog-why-for-the-world-s-most-expensive-iphone-13s-you-need-erdogan-s-turkey-and-bolsonaro-s-brazil-222706/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]