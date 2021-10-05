bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: Why for the most expensive iPhone 13s in the world, it’s Erdogans Turkey and Bolsonaros Brazil

The turkeys claimed another unwanted record: the most expensive iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models in the world.

Phones, recently launched by Apple Inc (Nasdaq / APPL), are significantly more expensive in Turkey than anywhere else, according to media reports.

The iPhone 13 Mini models (referencing 128GB for all models mentioned in this article) sell in Turkey for $ 1,301.56. Next, Brazil is the most expensive, with the Mini 13s priced at $ 1,256.21.

Sweden ranks third, but they fall far behind at $ 998.42.

The United States sells the cheapest Mini 13s at $ 729, followed by Hong Kong at $ 771.27.

The phones on sale are identical, with taxes being the only reason for the large price disparity. Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for nearly 19 years, is among the most ambitious countries in the world when it comes to collecting indirect taxes.

Indirect taxes are the perfect tools to ensure injustice because the richest and the poorest pay exactly the same when they buy something.

In January-August of this year, the Erdogans government collection Turkish Lira (TRY) 713 billion ($ 81 billion) in taxes, or 82% of its global revenues.

Only 37% of tax revenue, or TRY 267 billion, came from direct taxes, which are levied directly on the income of natural and legal persons (businesses, etc.). The remaining 63% came from indirect taxes.

In 2020, the Turkish government collection 833 billion TRY in taxes, or 17% of Turkey’s GDP. Only 34% of this amount came from direct taxes.

Based on the iPhone 13 ranking, it looks like Brazil, led by Erdogan’s South American dictator Jair Bolsonaro, is also not that bad at pocketing indirect taxes.

Turkey also tops the price chart when it comes to selling iPhone 13 Pro phones. They cost $ 1,893.24, while iPhone 13 Pro Max phones sell for $ 2,129.91.

Brazil again ranks second in both categories, while India, led by the Indian version of Erdogan and Bolsonaro, namely Narendra Modi, takes third place in these categories.

Unfortunately, Turkey has to take its hat off to Brazil for sales of the most expensive iPhone 13 phone models. The iPhone 13 sells in Brazil for $ 1,446.57. Turkey takes its sad second place at $ 1,419.90.

In the regions covered by bne IntelliNews, Viktor Orban’s Hungary and Vladimir Putin’s Russia are on the rise while the Czech Republic is in the middle. The United Arab Emirates are far behind.

Turkey, meanwhile, is also global leader the number of working days required to purchase an iPhone. The country’s minimum wage, which is the income earned by around 40% of the working population, will rise again to $ 300 per month after the latest depreciation of the Turkish lira.

In the bne IntelliNews regions, Montenegro, Russia, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia and Poland are all in the ‘top league’, with over 25 working days required to buy an iPhone. The United Arab Emirates are not in the running but Slovenia, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania are candidates for promotion.

Considering the miserable wages, a Turkish worker has to work an average of 93 days to buy an iPhone 13, a Filipino worker 90 days and a Brazilian worker 79 days.

And a Swiss worker? Four.

Turkey is also Well to collect taxes on vehicles. A common joke that goes around suggests that a Turk buys two cars for Erdogan while he buys one for himself.

It is not easy to have a world leader president. To add to the burden on taxpayers, Erdogan is strongly opposed to saving money at the expense of maintaining his immense reputation. He travels with at least three planes, a few helicopters and a few hundred vehicles. The Turks will work harder.