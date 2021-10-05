Donald Trump dropped Forbes 400 list for first time in 25 yearsExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump is hosting a Save America rally in Perry, Georgia, in September. Trump is unlikely to bring down Forbes’ 400 richest Americans in the process. Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images .

Former President Donald Trump would have long been obsessed with the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans in particular, his place on it. So he’s unlikely to be happy with his latest iteration which doesn’t include it at all.

This is the first time in 25 years that Trump has not been on the annual list, which debuted in 1982.

Forbes reports that while the former president, ranked No. 339 in 2020, is worth around $ 2.5 billion, “he’s lost $ 600 million since the start of the pandemic.”

The magazine claims that while many industries have thrived on COVID-19, “the big city properties that make up the bulk of Trump’s fortunes have languished.”

For the fourth year in a row, Trump’s nemesis Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder who flew into space on his company’s Blue Origin rocket this year, tops the list, with net wealth estimated at $ 201 billion. Another space pioneer, Elon Musk, is second at $ 190.5 billion, nearly three times his net wealth a year ago, largely thanks to the increase in his company’s market value. automotive and alternative energies, Tesla. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg comes in third and Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO, is at No. 4.

As for Trump, if the past is any example, he’s unlikely to take the announcement of his removal from the famous list lightly.

In 1985, Trump “made up a fake character to lie about a transfer of wealth from his father,” according to Forbes. “Forbes fell into the trap of this ruse which took Fred Trump off the list and put Donald on his own. But five years later, we published an explosive story, revealing the problems that flowed within Trump’s empire.” , the magazine said.

Beginning in 1996, Trump secured a spot among the 400 and stayed there for 25 years. However, according to Forbes, “things got worse the year he won the presidency. After falling for five years in the rankings, he is now completely off the list.”

But the magazine said it was not to be. Editor Dan Alexander writes: “If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself. Five years ago, he had a golden opportunity to diversify his fortune. Right after the 2016 election, federal ethics officials were pushing Trump to step aside. its real estate assets. This would have enabled him to reinvest the proceeds in broad-based index funds and perform his duties without conflicts of interest. “

If, according to Forbes, Trump had “managed to avoid the capital gains tax” and instead took his $ 3.5 billion when he became president and reinvested it in the S&P 500, it would have been worth around $ 7 billion in September, keeping it comfortably on the list at No.133.

