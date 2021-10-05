Kumaraswamy calls Prime Minister Modi a “puppet” of the RSS





JD (S) chief HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday that the BJP governments in the Center and Karnataka were operating under RSS guidelines, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its “puppet”. “I observe the evolution of national politics. Whether it is the central government or the government of our state, it is not the governments of elected representatives. These governments operate under the guidelines of the RSS,” Kumaraswamy said. Speaking to reporters near Bengaluru, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was operating as an RSS puppet and not independently. “It is not the government of the BJP, it is the government of the RSS. It is not even the government of Narendra Modi …, he added. Stating that he is carefully analyzing developments and reading certain books, the former chief minister alleged that a plot was underway to bring this country back to the situation it found itself in over a hundred years ago. Referring to a book on RSS that he is reading, he said that the Sangh have so far never discussed the development of the country and the eradication of poverty in its Baithaks and that their only goal was to take control of this country. “ He also warned the country’s youth against the influence of the RSS “hidden agenda”. Referring again to the book, Kumaraswamy alleged that the RSS, as part of its hidden agenda, has created a team of bureaucrats in this country, who are now placed in various institutions. “In this book, it says that about 4,000 officials in this country – IAS, IPS agents – are Karyakarta RSSs. They are trained to take exams. In one year, in 2016 alone, 676 people trained by them were selected. he claimed. “Manusmriti is their main agenda (RSS / BJP), they talk about Hindutva. Even we are Hindus, it is not nobody’s jagir … the welfare of the needy should be the main goal of those in power , no Hindutva, ”he added. . The JD (S) leader also said that the state government, instead of passing a law against religious conversion, should focus on implementing its welfare programs in a way that achieves the last person deprived of installations. “If the government does that, such things (conversions) will not take place.” He said the BJP repeatedly raised the issue of religious conversion because it wanted it for its own good. Questioning the need for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit Keshava Krupa, the headquarters of RSS Karnataka in Bengaluru, after taking office, Kumaraswamy said: “6.5 million people in the state voted ( for) you… why are you operating under the leadership of Keshava Krupa? “ Hitting Congress, he accused the party of making a major contribution to the growth of the RSS and BJP in the state and country.

