Biden sends Sullivan to meet Chinese diplomat in Zurich





White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a White House press briefing in Washington, June 7, 2021. President Joe Biden sends White House National Security Advisor Jake on Wednesday Sullivan for talks with Chinese Senior Foreign Policy Advisor Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. (Evan Vucci / AP) WASHINGTON President Joe Biden sends White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan for talks with Chinese senior foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi to Switzerland, as the two countries disagree on various issues, especially Taiwan and trade. The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday in Zurich, comes after the White House criticized Beijing on Monday for several days of sustained military harassment against the autonomous island of Taiwan. The talks are set to follow Biden’s call with President Xi Jinping last month as the administration continues to “seek to responsibly manage competition” between the two countries, the Council spokesperson said. White House national security officer Emily Horne in a statement. The White House this week expressed concerns that Beijing is undermining regional peace and stability with its “provocative” action. In recent days, China has sent dozens of fighter jets to Taiwan, including a record 56 on Monday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a speech Monday that she planned frank conversations with officials in Beijing about an interim trade deal aimed at resolving a tariff war. Tai said she did not want to “ignite trade tensions with China.” But his comments suggest that Biden will continue to apply strict tariffs against China adopted by his predecessor, Donald Trump. The latest forays came after Taiwan asked to join a major regional trade pact. Beijing vehemently opposes the West’s efforts to give Taiwan the appearance of sovereign nation status and has expressed opposition to the bid. China claims that Taiwan is democratically governed as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. He refuses to recognize the island government and increasingly seeks to isolate the independence government of President Tsai Ing-wen. Biden has repeatedly called on China for what the administration sees as Beijing’s coercive business practices, human rights abuses against ethnic minorities, and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic originating in Wuhan province. At the same time, the administration expressed hope that the two sides can work together on issues of mutual interest, including climate change and the prevention of a nuclear crisis in the Korean Peninsula despite the differences. Administration officials expressed frustration that interactions with senior Chinese officials early in the administration were less than constructive. In June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Yang had a strained appeal, with Beijing saying it told the United States to stop interfering in its internal affairs and accusing Washington of politicizing the search for the origin of the pandemic. of COVID-19. Sullivan and Blinken also had heated exchanges with Yang when they met with senior Chinese officials in Anchorage in March. At that meeting, Yang accused the United States of failing to address its own human rights issues and challenged what he called American hypocrisy. The South China Morning Post first announced plans for the meeting between Sullivan and Yang. Sullivan will also travel to Brussels and Paris this week for talks with allies.

