Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cronies should keep their suggestions to themselves: Marriyum

LAHORE: Marriyum Aurangzeb, spokesperson for PML-N, criticized Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday for suggesting that the opposition should start looking for a new leader.

In a statement, the PML-N spokesperson said: “Fawad Chaudhry should keep his suggestions to himself.”

Aurangzeb reminded the Federal Minister that the “procedure for appointing the president of [National Accountability Bureau] is mentioned in the Constitution “.

“This is not about extending the term of the NAB chairman, but about a way for thieves of flour, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine to seek a National Reconciliation Order (NRO) from Imran Khan, ”she said.

The PML-N spokesman went on to say that the decision to extend the term of the NAB chairman is “a way to protect thief Imran Khan and his mafia”.

“With this decision, Imran Khan will be able to save his projects, including the billion-tree tsunami, the helicopter case and the Peshawar BRT (bus rapid transit),” she said.

The spokesman added that the government led by the PTI, by the decision to extend the term of the president of the NAB, violated the Constitution of the country.

Aurengzeb reminded the government that under Pakistan’s constitution, it was mandatory for them to consult with the opposition before making such a decision.

“Extending the term of the NAB chairman without integrating the opposition is unconstitutional and illegal,” she said, adding that Imran Khan and his cronies should keep their statements on the matter to themselves.

Government to adopt ordinance for appointment of NAB chairmen without consultation with opposition

Earlier in the day, Fawad Chaudhry said the government had finalized the plan to appoint NAB presidents, which will remove the legal lagoon from consulting the opposition on the selection of a new leader or the extension of the term. holders.

The minister, addressing a post-government press conference in Islamabad, said the new ordinance would empower the courts of accountability because the government wants to strengthen systems and not an individual.

The Minister of Information said it would have been better if the opposition came up with a name, but unfortunately they were unable to do so. He reiterated that the government would not hold talks with opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif because he was a suspect in an NAB case.

The opposition is now expected to start looking for a new opposition leader, Chaudhry said, adding that the issue relating to the NAB chairman was not discussed at the federal cabinet meeting.

The government, through the new ordinance, seeks to circumvent Article 6 of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), which suggests that the president of the NAB be appointed by the president in consultation with the chief of the chamber and the chief opposition in the National Assembly for a non-extendable period of four years.

This development comes after the government decided to grant an extension to the NAB chairman, retired judge Javed Iqbal, and a draft order was prepared by government lawyers, sources told Geo News.

A meeting was chaired to discuss the ordinance which was drafted in consultation with federal ministers. Law Minister Dr Farogh Nasim, Prime Minister’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, and Home and Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar suggested changes in the law.

On the other hand, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem had rejected media information and clarified that his ministry had not drawn up an order to extend Justice (retd) Iqbal’s tenure as head of the NAB.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/374175-pm-imran-khans-stooges-should-keep-their-suggestions-to-themselves-marriyum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

