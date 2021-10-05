At UN summit, Prime Minister Imran calls for an end to ‘illicit’ flows of money from poor to rich capitals – World





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed the need to end the “illicit flow of money from poor countries to rich capitals, to tax havens, to heavenly destinations,” which he said “were crushing the peoples of the world in development”.

Addressing the 15th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development via a video link, Prime Minister Imran cited data from the UN panel on financial accountability, transparency and integrity for achieving the 2030 Agenda (FACTI) and declared that $ 7 trillion was parked in tax havens around the world. The Prime Minister lamented that every year $ 1 billion is transferred from the developing world to tax havens and has held the “corrupt ruling elites of the developing world” responsible for the “looting”.

“It is a huge crisis and it will get worse” in the years to come, he warned.

Stressing the need to stop this flow of illegal money, the Prime Minister said the only way to go about it was to implement the recommendations made by the FACTI Panel in this regard.

He added that it was unfortunate that rich countries, which were able to curb the practice, were doing little on this front for reasons he identified as a lack of motivation and a lack of incentives.

Prime Minister Imran explained that the continued illegal outflow of money from poor countries increases the hardship for their populations, as it leads to devaluation of currencies, followed by an increase in inflation and, ultimately, an increase in poverty.

The prime minister warned that the impact of the illegal practice, however, would not be limited to poor nations.

“What you are seeing today are economic migrants, people are dying to go to richer countries,” he said, adding that if the trend continues, the gap between rich and poor nations would widen and, eventually, the former would have to “build walls to ward off hordes of economic migrants”.

He urged that action be taken to end this “injustice” to the developing world.

The Prime Minister’s statement follows the Pandora Papers, which revealed the secret fortunes of prominent figures around the world. It is based on a leak of confidential records of 14 offshore service providers who provide professional services to high net worth individuals and corporations seeking to form shell companies, trusts, foundations and other entities in jurisdictions within low or no taxation.

More than 700 Pakistanis were named in the leaks, including key members of Prime Minister Imran’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families, political allies and major donors, who possessed a range of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars in hidden wealth.

Minutes after the exhibits were made public on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran announced that his government would investigate all citizens named in the report.

“We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of the elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered in” financial “havens,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “My government will investigate all of our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if wrongdoing is established, we will take appropriate action. I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis.

The next day, he set up a “high-level cell” to investigate the Pakistani individuals named in the report.

Announcing the establishment of the cell, Federal Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the investigative cell, set up under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission, “would question all individuals forming part of the Pandora Leaks and the facts will be presented to the nation “.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the cell would determine whether public office holders have reported their foreign assets.

“Otherwise, a corruption case will be referred to the National Accountability Bureau. In cases of money laundering, the case will go to the Federal Investigation Agency,” he said, adding that for non-public office holders , a tax evasion case would be referred to the Federal Revenue Office.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran also called for an equitable distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine between rich and poor countries, measures to ensure that developing countries receive debt relief and that countries wealthy people contribute to climate finance, especially to reduce the impact of climate change. on poor countries.

