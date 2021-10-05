“The current situation of the Uyghurs is very serious,” says Turkey’s top adviser – Radio Free Asia

Turkey has been one of the most hospitable countries for Uyghurs, with whom Turks share ethnic, religious and linguistic ties. The Turkish government has offered Uyghurs a safe place to live outside the Xinjiang region in northwest China. About 50,000 Uyghurs are believed to be living in Turkey, the largest Uyghur diaspora outside of Central Asia. In March, hundreds of Uyghurs living in Turkey and their supporters demonstrated in Istanbul against alleged abuses by the Xinjiang minority during a state visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They called on China to stop the alleged genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, where an estimated 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Turkish minorities have been held in a vast network of internment camps.

But as Ankara’s economic ties with Beijing have grown, the Turkish government has come to grips with its criticism of China. On September 18, the Turkish government refused for the third time Dolkun Isa, president of the German-based Uyghur World Congress, to enter the country on the grounds that he posed a threat to national security, even though a court of Ankara earlier this year lifted a ban on its entry. Three days later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautiously referred to the Uyghur human rights situation in China during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. RFA’s Uyghur service recently interviewed Yalcın Topcu, Erdogan’s senior adviser since 2016, at the Ankara presidential palace on Turkey’s policy towards the Uyghurs and why the country has been silent about their situation lately. .

RFA: The human rights situation of Uyghurs is very worrying, and some countries around the world have declared that China’s treatment of Uyghurs is genocide. Why has Turkey remained silent on this subject?

Topcu: Our Uyghur brothers and sisters should never worry. First God is always with them, then the Turkish state and the Turkish people. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly a few days ago that the rights of Uyghurs must be protected. He made the remarks in front of the leaders of countries around the world. Uyghurs shouldn’t worry that Turkey is not supporting them or being on their side. The Turkish government has always spoken to China about the situation of Uyghurs in accordance with international law and will continue to do so. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has always stressed that the Chinese leadership should always respect the rights of the Uyghurs and that China should give the Uyghurs real autonomy.

FRG: Why did the Turkish government ban President of the Uyghur World Congress Dolkun Isa from entering the country after arriving at Esenboga Airport in Ankara on September 18, after a Turkish court lifted the ban on its entry?

Topcu: There may have been legal and administrative mistakes. The Turkish Foreign Ministry and us [the Turkish government] became aware of the situation that arose when Dolkun Isa came to Turkey to visit Erkin Alptekin [a Uyghur activist from Germany]. We are observing and trying to resolve this problem. We have all the documents regarding the lifting of Dolkun Isa’s entry ban in Turkey, and if it is due to personal mistakes, we will rectify it as soon as possible.

RFA: You said the Turkish government is trying to protect the human rights of Uyghurs, and you also said that President Erdogan has twice responded forcefully to China. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Uyghurs are fleeing to other countries. What should Turkey do to remedy this?

Topcu: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Turkish Embassy in China have always called on China to respect the human rights of Uyghurs. We respect the territorial integrity of China which could be a sensitive subject for them. But we have always said this to China: China is a great country, and we want relations between Turkey and China to be good. This relationship will also bring peace to our region. Because it is called the Uyghur Autonomous Region, it must exercise its autonomy, and if you give our Uyghur brothers and sisters their rights, it will also benefit China’s relations with other countries. China is a big country; big countries should give rights to their people. These words continue to be spoken by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our ambassadors in Beijing. If there is peace in the world, it will be good for all of us. Controversy, anarchy, [and] injustices are of no use to anyone, nor to countries that claim to be a powerful state. Human rights must be respected in order to make peace in the world.

No matter what one says, the Turkish government supports the Uyghurs and the 84 million Turks support the Uyghurs. May the Uyghurs be calm and a little patient. We know that the current situation of the Uyghurs is very serious and that there are people who are being harmed by China’s harsh policies. We look at it all. We are a country and we are concerned about this issue in accordance with international law. Our country’s supreme leader talks about the fate of the Uyghurs to the top Chinese leader. I would like to remind you that we will respond to the request of our Uyghur brothers and sisters in Turkey to become Turkish citizens as soon as possible.

Reported by Erkin Emet for RFA Uyghur Service. Translated by Uyghur service. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.