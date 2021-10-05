Donald Trump is in desperate need of Twitter. But will he be able to beat his ban one day? | Arwa Mahdawi





Did you worry a little on Monday when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down? Have you felt the terrible tremors of an addict forced to go cold turkey? If so, don’t forget how torturous this year has been for poor old Donald Trump. The 75-year-old social media junkie has been banned from all his favorite platforms since January, when he was accused of inciting and applauding a violent insurgency. Different sites imposed different sentences: Trump was jailed on Facebook for at least two years with the possibility of parole; Twitter, on the other hand, said there was no hope of getting his account back. Not even if he becomes president again.

Trump handled his social media exile with all the grace one would expect of him. And, to be fair, I can understand why the belligerent billionaire is confused by being told he’s not allowed to do anything. How is it possible, after all, that a rich white man is forbidden to do anything, let alone something he loves? It goes against all the rules of nature! Well, you’ll be happy to know that Trump is on a mission to fix all of this and make his social media life even more beautiful. The former president pleaded with a Florida federal judge on Friday for an injunction that would force losers and Twitter enemies to reinstate his @realDonaldTrump account as he fights the company’s permanent ban. This guy was the most powerful man in the world; now hes pathetically crawling for a chance to tweet. It would be hilarious if it weren’t also a sobering reminder of the immense power of big tech.

You know what else is funny, in a horrible way? Trump explains why he deserves to get his Twitter account back. According to court documents, Trump’s ban on Twitter is not only cruel and unusual, it could spell the end of the Republican Party as we know it. Its legal teams are seeking an injunction argues that: [By] distort the alleged leader and most popular member of the Republican Party, cut him off from the most effective and direct forms of communication with potential voters, [Twitter] threatens to irreparably damage the prospects of Republican parties in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

While this analysis can be dramatic, it is not entirely incorrect. At the very least, the Twitter ban certainly threatens to cause irreparable damage to Trump’s political future. Ask yourself the following question: Would Trump ever have been elected president without social media? Hes admitted he doesn’t think so. I doubt I would be here if it weren’t for social media, to be honest with you, Trump said in a 2017 interview with Fox. Tweeting is like a typewriter when I take it out, you put it right on your show When someone says something about me I’m able to do bing, bing, bing and I take care of it [W]Without social media, I probably wouldn’t be here talking.

The past few months have confirmed this analysis: Trump’s attempts to go bing, bing, bing without Twitter and Facebook have gone bad, bad, bad. In May, he started a blog called From the Desk of Donald J Trump. Hardly anyone read it, and after less than a month it was shut down and removed from the internet. Trump has not been forgotten, of course. He can complain about being CENSORED but no one has silenced him: he always does interviews, his assistants send fundraising emails daily, he organizes many rallies. None of this, however, succeeded in igniting the news cycle in the same way his tweets did. It’s still unclear if Trump will show up in 2024. But I’ll tell you this: Trump is in desperate need of Twitter. Without it, it looks like a Twit.

