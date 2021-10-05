Bidens plans to calm Trump’s trade war with China

On paper, the Biden administration maintains import tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by Donald Trump on China during his tenure as president. But Biden also hints at de-escalating Trump’s trade war and opening the door to better relations with the world’s second largest economy if China does its part.

The Biden administration announced a new approach to China it has a lot in common with the old approach under Trump. Biden will hold the Trump imposes tariffs on around $ 360 billion in Chinese imports, and keep China in the 2019 Phase 1 trade deal, which requires China to sharply increase its purchases of U.S. exports. Biden’s policy also denounces the rampant theft of Western technology by China, as well as the public funding of Chinese mega-companies that gives them an unfair competitive advantage in global markets. Biden could look for ways to punish China for these abuses, including new anti-China alliances that may be more effective than Trump’s stand-alone approach.

None of this comes as a surprise, however. Biden never said he would reverse Trump tariffs, and China’s growing belligerence under President Xi Jinping has left China with few friends in the Democratic or Republican Party. Trump deserves credit for confronting Chinese trade abuses in a way that may have reset U.S. policy toward China for years to come, without reverting to the more tolerant stance of pre-Trump presidents.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sings the national anthem during a reception at the Great Hall of the People on the eve of the Chinese National Day in Beijing on September 30, 2021. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP via Getty Images)

Biden could, however, establish exit ramps that could potentially lower trade barriers between the two powers. Biden will reinstate an exclusion process that expired under Trump and allowed some US importers to ask the US government for tariff exemptions. Under Trump, US importers submitted up to 53,000 exclusion requests, according to the government accounting office. The Trump administration only approved about 13% of them, and some of them were temporary exemptions that expired before the entire process was completed in the dying days of the Trump administration.

Biden did not say how generous his process of excluding administration will be, but if used widely, it could become the norm rather than the exception. China has a similar process, for Chinese companies paying higher tariffs on U.S. imports, which China has imposed in retaliation for Trump tariffs. The exclusions could allow the two countries to ease the bite in tariffs while technically keeping tariffs in place.

Case-by-case exclusions tend to be bad policy, as they allow the government to favor certain companies over others on terms that may appear arbitrary or subjective. But for Biden, they may be a necessary evil, given that many economists believe Trump tariffs hurt the US economy more than they helped. It would be politically unpopular for Biden to simply repeal the tariffs, thus opening him up to Chinese demagoguery. Aggressive use of exclusions would be one way to get around this.

Recoupling, not decoupling

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at the start of the “Workforce Management in Tech Jobs” panel discussion at the inaugural meeting of the United States Business and Technology Council (TTC) in Hazelwood Green Mill Building 19, on September 29, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo / Rebecca Droke)

Any relaxation of trade restrictions would undoubtedly require Chinese concessions. In a Presentation on October 4 at the Center for Strategic and International StudiesUS Trade Representative Katherine Tai said progress with China would depend on how the conversation unfolds. We will look at China’s performance, have this full conversation with China, while raising our concerns about the broader mismatch of industrial policies and the impacts on our economies.

When asked if the Biden administration wanted decoupling and permanent separation of major supply chains, Tai replied: I don’t think that’s a realistic outcome. The question may be, what are the goals sought in some sort of recoupling?

This rhetoric is more optimistic than anything that comes from the Trump administration. Decoupling has been a huge concern for China, Tu Xinquan, dean of the China Institute for WTO Studies, said at a October 5 online forum. The recoupling would be positive for the trade relationship between the United States and China. The exclusion process, if it could be started soon, would be beneficial for exporters and importers.

Many flashpoints remain. After 30 years of rampant capitalism in China, President Xi seems to be changing the rules for harness even more economic power for the nationalist goals of the Communist Party. China also has military ambitions, openly threatening Taiwan in recent days and constantly upsetting other Asian nations. Xi sees China as a global superpower equivalent to the United States and might not be willing to make the concessions Biden would demand to lower trade barriers.

An aerial view of Caterpillar engineered vehicles awaiting export at a port in Yantai, east China’s Shandong Province, September 22, 2021. (Photo credit should read Feature China / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Tais’ remarks on October 4 were generally vague and non-binding, and she recognized that trade relations with China could get worse rather than better. China has did not meet purchasing targets for the 2019 Phase 1 agreement, and although the Covid pandemic partly explains this, China was late even before Covid. If China deliberately undermines the 2019 Trump deal, Biden won’t be able to ease tensions much, if at all. Biden isn’t the bomb thrower that Trump was, but he won’t extinguish the fuse if China keeps relighting it.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including “Rebounders: How Winners Go From Failure To Success. Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential advice, and click here to receive Ricks stories by email.

