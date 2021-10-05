The government cannot correct and fix all the problems with UK supply chains, the Prime Minister said, insisting the recent disruption was caused by the strength of the economic recovery.

Boris Johnson has denied the UK is in the throes of a crisis, insisting he is not worried about rising prices and labor shortages.

He compared the recent turmoil in the economy, which saw gasoline pump shortages due to low numbers of truck drivers able to deliver fuel and some shortages on supermarket shelves, to a giant se awakening and crisp after the end of the pandemic.

The chaos at gas stations has been primarily a demand rather than a supply issue, sparked by panic buying, he said.

The supply matches the average daily demand, he told the BBC.

In a series of interviews aired Tuesday ahead of his closing speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference on Wednesday, Mr Johnson invoked Margaret Thatcher’s well-known remark that there is no alternative to capitalism.

The UK has to do it, and we can do much, much better by becoming a higher-wage, higher-productivity economy, the Prime Minister told ITV.

Emphasizing his refusal to return to an era of unconstrained immigration to provide businesses with cheap labor, he said: I don’t want to go back to what I think is a tired or failed approach, against which people voted twice in 2016 and 2019.

Instead, companies should invest in their employees by raising wages and upgrading equipment, he said, while urging companies to automate more jobs where possible.

Emphasizing his reluctance for the state to step in, he said: It is not the government’s job to go in and try to solve all the problems in business and industry.

He suggested that the country’s fantastic logistics expertise meant supply chain issues would resolve themselves.

Back to office

Young people should return to the office to avoid being chatted in their absence, Mr Johnson said.

The government has removed guidelines for people to work from home after the PM’s road map out of the coronavirus lockdown ends in July.

Employers have been advised to manage a gradual return of their workforce over the summer.

Urging staff to take the opportunity to return to the workplace, Mr Johnson said: I think for young people in particular it’s really essential … if you’re going to learn on the job, you can’t not just do it on Zoom.

You have to be able to come in … you have to know what everyone is talking about. Otherwise, you are going to be chatted and you are going to lose.

He added: You have to be there, and you have the stimulus of exchange and competition.

The PM also revealed that Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, wrote a fairly good letter a few weeks ago to everyone, telling them to return to their office in Whitehall.

However, he admitted that not all Downing Street staff had returned to the office yet.

Fuel tax

Mr Johnson insisted he did not want to raise other taxes after increasing national insurance contributions, but did not rule out an increase in fuel taxes.

When asked if he thinks the tax on motorists, which has been frozen for 11 years, should be increased to increase government revenues, he told Times Radio: I will not comment on the tax measures that are for the Treasury.

He said: We don’t want to raise taxes of any kind, that’s not what we want to do.

However, he continued: What I think we need to do is recognize that the era of dependence on hydrocarbons – on oil and gas – is coming to an end.

Asked whether he sounded like he was leaving the door open to an increase in fuel taxes in the budget, he said: No, I’m just saying that we need to prepare for an exciting new era in which we rely on clean and green energy sources.

“Already every day … we get over 50 percent of our juice from clean, green sources.

The nation can wean itself off from hydrocarbons, he insisted.

Cost of life

The proportion of income that most families spend on housing costs is too high, the prime minister conceded, amid a growing dispute over the cost of living.

He told the BBC: For most people in Britain now, housing as a share of your weekly expenses is far too important.

You have to solve this problem – cut costs. Lower the cost of energy by investing in clean, green energy like we do. This is the way to manage the cost of living.

He defended the government’s decision to end the 20-per-week increase in universal credit payments that was introduced during the pandemic, arguing that taxpayers should not supplement low wages with benefits.

What we won’t do is take more tax money to subsidize low wages through the welfare system, he said.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly dismissed fears of rising inflation, calling these concerns unfounded on Sky News.

People have been worried about inflation for a long time; that did not materialize, he said.

“Irresponsible crusts”

The Prime Minister called Isulate Britain protesters who blocked key highways as irresponsible crisp.

Taking on eco-protesters for causing massive damage to the economy in recent weeks, he added: There are people who call these individuals legitimate protesters. They are not.