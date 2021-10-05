To commemorate TNI’s 76th anniversary, Forkopimda joins virtual ceremony





CILACAP The Forkopimda of the Cilacap Regency participated in a virtual ceremony to commemorate the 76th anniversary of TNI at Kodim 0703 / Cilacap Headquarters on Tuesday (5/10/2021). We saw that Regent Tatto Suwarto Pamuji, Dandim 0703 / Cilacap Lieutenant-Colonel Inf Andi Afandi, Chief of Police of Cilacap AKBP Eko Widianto, President of the District Court of Cilacap Sukri Sulimin, Danlanal represented by Major Laut Wijaya, and President of DPRD Taufik Nurhidayat and Vice-President of DPRD Purwati. The commemoration ceremony for the 76th anniversary of TNI itself took place in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. President Joko Widodo acted as Inspector of Ceremonies and was assisted by TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Mahfud Md Security Minister, and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. In his tenure, President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to all TNI soldiers who have become the main custodians of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Indonesia, protecting the entire nation and the whole homeland. from Indonesia, and helping the community cope with various challenges, ranging from natural disasters to the Covid-19 pandemic. After participating in the virtual ceremony, the Regent wished TNI a happy 76th birthday. Through this opportunity, the Regent hopes that in the future all levels of Cilacap Regency society must be united, enthusiastic, work together and fight together against Covid-19 with vaccination attacks. “Our goal is the regional government with the TNI-Polri and all the inhabitants of the Cilacap regency by the end of 2021 and 2022, Cilacap must be free from Covid-19”, said the regent. Dandim 0703 / Cilacap Lieutenant Colonel Inf Andi Afandi explained that the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of TNI has been carried out in virtually all regions of Indonesia. Including Cilacap which is still PPKM Level 3. In this regard, the Dandim hopes that this status will be the subject of a joint evaluation so that in the future it can go down to level 2. There is no other way to try to speed up the management of Covid-19 in the Cilacap Regency area in the near future so that we can change the status from level 3 to level 2. We are united, strong , synergistic and let’s move forward for Cilacap to be better and in better health, ”he insisted. Likewise, Cilacap AKBP Police Chief Eko Widianto added that TNI-Polri and the whole community need to be strong, compact and work hard together on how to speed up the implementation of vaccination because according to him at Cilacap Regency the vaccination rate is still very low. . We hope that everyone who has not been vaccinated will follow the vaccine. Due to collective immunity this year, our hope can be achieved and Cilacap can be free from Covid-19, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cilacapkab.go.id/v3/peringati-hut-tni-forkopimda-ikuti-upacara-virtual/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos