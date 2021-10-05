Connect with us

Afghanistan, bilateral relations in the spotlight as US Under Secretary of State meets FS Shringla on Wednesday

File photo of US Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman | Twitter / @ DeputySecState
New Delhi: US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla will meet on Wednesday focusing on the situation in Afghanistan and ways to advance bilateral relations in key areas.

Sherman is visiting India from October 5-7, nearly two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

“The visit of Under Secretary Sherman will be a useful opportunity to continue the regular dialogue and further strengthen the comprehensive comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA).

It will appeal to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, he said in a statement.

“On October 6, Deputy Secretary of State Sherman will meet with Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla to discuss the Indo-American bilateral agenda and the results of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States,” he said. declared the MEA.

“They will exchange views on regional issues concerning South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues,” he said.

We learn that developments in Afghanistan are likely to figure in the talks between Shringla and Sherman.

Sherman and Shringla will also participate on October 6 in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit organized by the US India Business Council. PTI MPB

