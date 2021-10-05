Prime Minister Imran Khan launches ambitious Kamyab Pakistan program of 1.4 trillion rupees





Imran Khan with members of the National Youth Council at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad. Twitter photo

Gulf Today Report

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a targeted 40 percent subsidy for the poor on the purchase of essential food items, saying the special measure would relieve low-income groups from inflation.

Addressing the launching ceremony of an ambitious Kamyab Pakistan (KKP) program of 1.4 trillion rupees, he said the underprivileged segment would get targeted subsidies on wheat, flour, sugar and ghee (oil). Cooking).

He said the government was aware of the difficulties faced by the population, adding that the prices of basic products had increased mainly due to “imported inflation”.

The prime minister said the government is doing its best so that the lower class does not suffer at a time when goods are expensive and therefore the sales tax and gasoline tax have been reduced.

“We know people are hurting because of inflation but I want to say that the government is doing its best so that our lower class does not suffer at a time when goods are expensive. The price of oil in the world has increased by 100% in recent days while in Pakistan we have increased it by only 22%.

The Prime Minister lamented that all previous governments had put in place such systems in the country, which only benefited the elite, not the poor and middle class. He said his government was also facing resistance in its efforts to change the pro-elite system.

Imran said Pakistan had made a “huge mistake” in not following the ideas of the country’s founders to make it a welfare state. “All the systems in Pakistan have been designed for the elite,” he added.

“We made a huge mistake 74 years ago. We thought we would make Pakistan a welfare state after the prosperity and wealth of the country. The idea that we first need a surplus and then we [government] invest in the poor, I think these are fundamentally bad decisions, ”he added.

The government launched this high profile KPP with five streams, including interest-free loans for Kamyab Karobar, Kamyab Kisan, Naya Pakistan Sasta Ghar Scheme, Kamyab Hunarmand and Sehat Mand Pakistan.

“The government has failed to pass on the full burden of the rising prices of raw materials and petroleum products and will face revenue losses of Rs 400 billion due to lower sales tax and of the oil tax, ”Imran said in his speech at the inauguration of the KPP in the prime minister’s office. .

The prime minister hoped that the KPP would bring positive change in the lives of low-income groups for the first time, as the government took a bottom-up approach to providing financial support to farmers.

The Prime Minister again cited the state of Medina and said that at first a welfare state was established, then prosperity followed. First, it is necessary to implement the concept of well-being and then the generation of money will follow, he argued.

