Biden’s national security adviser to meet with China’s top diplomat





White House National Security Advisor Jake sullivan Jake Sullivan Senior US and Israeli security officials to discuss Iran and Palestinians in Washington Senior Biden adviser meets with Saudi Crown Prince in Yemen: The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats watch the week from hell MORE will meet with China’s top diplomat in Switzerland on Wednesday as the Biden administration issues warnings about China’s aggressive military activity near Taiwan. Sullivan will meet with Yang Jiechi in Zurich to follow up on a September 9 phone call between President Biden Joe Biden Senior US and Israeli Security Officials Discuss Iran and Palestinians in Washington Over Money Presented by NRHC Biden Plays Hard on Debt Limit with McConnell Highway Bill’s Long and Winding Road MORE and Chinese President Xi Jinping, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Tuesday. The White House said the meeting was aimed at responsibly handling competition between the United States and China. We will continue to seek to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC and that is the subject of this meeting, Senior Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre Roger Stone served in Capitol Riot trial in radio interview Democrats say Biden needs to get more involved in budget fight told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday afternoon. Biden and Xi had a lengthy phone call last month, their second since Biden took office, in which they discussed a range of issues. Sullivan is likely to pressure Yang over China’s provocations against Taiwan, although the White House has not offered specific topics for discussion. Chinese fighter jets violated Taiwan’s airspace nearly 150 times over a four-day period, leaving Taiwanese officials worried about the potential for military confrontation. We urge Beijing to end military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan, White House press secretary says Jen psaki Jen PsakiOvernight Defense & National Security China steps up slash White House warns China Overnight Energy & Environment California lawmakers clash over oil spill MORE told reporters in a briefing Monday. Psaki said officials had raised concerns about China’s activities both in private and in public, although she did not say which US officials did. It is possible that Sullivan’s meeting also sets the stage for a face-to-face meeting between Biden and Xi, although the White House has been silent on any hope of such a meeting. Sullivan will meet Yang before snuggling up with European officials. Despite the Biden administration’s efforts to calm the confrontation with China, tensions between Washington and Beijing nonetheless persisted on several fronts. Sullivan and Secretary of State Antoine Blink Antony BlinkenHillicon Valley Presented by American Edge Project Facebook suffers widespread outage Senators warn of Chinese tech threats ahead of international meeting Austin Tice’s family calls on Biden to help secure his son’s release from Syria MORE last met their Chinese counterparts in March in Anchorage, a meeting that quickly turned freezing as US officials criticized China’s human rights record. United States Trade Representative Katherine tai Katherine TaiOn Money presented by NRHC Biden plays hard on debt limit with McConnell Overnight Defense & National Security China escalates White House clatter warns China MORE also said this week that it will begin direct consultations with its Chinese counterpart on US-China trade relations. Tai plans to pressure China to meet its commitments in the so-called phase one trade pact negotiated under the Trump administration.

