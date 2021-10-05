There is an exhibition Alutsista, Joko Widodo: it’s a form of transparency





Jakarta, Gatra.com – There is something different on the 76th anniversary of Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Day in 2021. In addition to a ceremony held in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace on Tuesday, October 5 2021, a number of the main state weapon system tools (defense equipment) were also displayed on the road around the Presidential Palace, Jakarta. Meanwhile, after leading the ceremony, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as well as the First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and the Vice President (Vice President) Ma’ruf Amin and Mrs. Wury Ma ‘ ruf Amin had the opportunity to review the defense equipment fair. While driving a golf car, they headed towards Jalan Medan Merdeka Utara which is located right in front of Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. “As part of the 76th anniversary of the TNI, we are exhibiting our defense equipment and it is also a form of transparency vis-à-vis the public that the State Budget [Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara] were used to purchase this equipment, “President Jokowi said in his statement after a review of the defense equipment exhibit, reported by a press release from the President’s official website on Tuesday (5/10). He hopes that by organizing the defense equipment exhibition, the public can learn more about the defense equipment belonging to TNI, especially rarely known equipment, such as the Astros rocket launcher or the rocket system. artillery saturation. “We hope that the public, the public can know that for example we already have Astros. There are 56 Astros, this rocket can fly a distance of 39 km [kilometer] and others later, please ask TNI Commander KSAD [Kepala Staf TNI Angkatan Darat], KSAL [Kepala Staf TNI Angkatan Laut] or KSAU [Kepala Staf TNI Angkatan Udara]. This is what we have and these are new purchases. For example, if this one is Astros, in 2014 we bought it. So it looks like the goods are still brand new, ”Jokowi explained.

In addition to the Astros, several types of defense equipment were on display, namely 2 units of Sherpa Light Scout light tactical vehicles, 35 units of Anoa tactical vehicle, 8 units of Indonesia Light Strike Vehicle (ILSV) Armored Personnel Carrier and 2 units by Rantis Bushmaster. There are also 19 ATAV P6 units, 18 Mistral missiles, 2 MPCV Mistral units, 4 MCP radar units, 2 BTR 4 units, 1 Alligator unit, 2 Turangga APC units, 4 RM 70 Vampire MLRS units with 1 Rantis Tatrapan unit, 2 Orlikon Skyshield units and 6 Armed Caesar 155 MM units.

