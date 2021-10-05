Victory Chronicles: October 6, 2020





BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6 Tendency: The Azerbaijani army launched a counteroffensive operation, later called “Iron Fist,” on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the front line, Trend reports. The Second Karabakh War, which broke out for 44 days, ended with the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation. Trend presents the Chronicle of Day 11 of the Second Karabakh War: – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Russian television “Perviy Kanal”. – The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu. – The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that as a result of precise shooting by the Azerbaijani army, the central ammunition depot located in Ballija settlement was destroyed. In addition, two BM-21 combat vehicles, part of the Grad Reactive Field System, belonging to the Armenian army, were destroyed in battles in different directions of the front. – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after the Cabinet of Ministers meeting, said that the duty of any respected state is to support Azerbaijan’s struggle for the liberation of its occupied territories. – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared footage of Chakhyrly village, Jabrayil district, freed from Armenian occupation. – The Defense Ministry released a video of Armenian Army armored vehicles captured as trophies by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. – Following the bombardment of the Aghdam district by the Armenian armed forces, an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan was injured. – The Parliament of Azerbaijan approved the return of the historical name Sugovushan to the village of Madagiz recently liberated from Armenian occupation. – Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov told a special meeting that if Armenia uses the Iskander complexes, adequate retaliatory measures will be taken. – The State Security Service carried out a radio interception of the negotiations of terrorists participating in military operations against Azerbaijan. – During the Azerbaijani army’s counteroffensive operation, two other terrorists – mercenaries who fought alongside the Armenian armed forces – were neutralized. – Armenian armed forces fired on the territory of Yevlakh, Goranboy and Beylagan districts. – The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan shared images of armored vehicles of the Armenian armed forces, captured by the Azerbaijani army. – Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Anar Eyvazov told a briefing that unable to resist the onslaught of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ counteroffensive operation, Armenian soldiers have left their fighting positions and fled. – The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released images of the captured Armenian post and trophies.

