PM Modi will visit Rishikesh on Thursday: Pushkar Singh Dhami





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rishikesh on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday. During his visit, the prime minister will, among other projects, inaugurate an oxygen plant at AIIMS-Rishikesh, he said, without giving details of other projects. Dhami also expressed his joy that the Prime Minister is visiting Uttarakhand on a day when he will complete his 20 years of service as a constitutional dignitary since taking the oath of office as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. The Prime Minister Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years. years before becoming Prime Minister of India. Expressing his joy at the Prime Minister’s visit to Uttarakhand, Dhami previously told a television news agency that the Prime Minister has a special commitment to the state, which has seen unprecedented progress under the current waiver of the state. Center. “Prime Minister Modi is the greatest ruler in the world today. His coming to ‘land of the gods’ (devbhoomi) is a good sign. We were waiting for this very moment,” said Dhami, whose state will go to the polls. next year. . Prime Minister Modi was also reportedly previously visiting Kedarnath on October 7. But Dhami refused to confirm the program announced by the Prime Minister to visit Kedarnath. For now, he should only go to Rishikesh, he said. Dhami, however, added that earlier in the day he had traveled to Kedarnath to oversee the ongoing reconstruction work and hoped that after the Uttarakhand High Court order, the “chardham yatra” would come together. would unfold more easily. He told reporters that reconstruction work worth Rs 708 crore was underway for the development of the four pilgrimage centers Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The works are in their final stages, he said. Watch the latest DH videos here:

