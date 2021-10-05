Pandora Papers investigation should start with me, says Vawda





PTI Senator Faisal Vawda, who was named in a massive financial document leak, welcomed the formation of a high-level commission that will investigate all Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers scandal, saying he should first be queried as a “test case”.

“Alone [Prime Minister] Imran Khan may take a bold step from the Pandora Papers Inquiry. I welcome this and ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the investigative team to work 12 to 2 p.m. on [a] daily and bring results in 5 days and [the] nation should see it, ”he wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran set up a “high-level cell” on Monday to investigate around 700 Pakistanis, including ministers, retired generals and businessmen, who were named in the Pandora Papers – a huge slice of data disclosed on offshore companies.

In a follow-up tweet, the senator said he was prepared to accept any punishment he would face if found guilty. “But also to say if I am right, what will be the punishment for the so-called investigative journalists for having distorted the facts, defamed and sensitized ???”, he added.

A day after the Prime Minister “welcomed” the Pandora Papers, the Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, announced on Monday that the cell had been formed under the aegis of the Inspection Commission of the Prime Minister and that she would question everyone who is part of the Pandora Leaks. “The facts will be presented to the nation,” the government spokesman said.

Although the prime minister has pledged to investigate all Pakistanis named in the scandal, his approach is different from the one he took when the Panama Papers came out, as neither the timeline nor the names of those responsible for investigating the scandal. ministers, generals and others have so far been given.

At the time, the president of the PTI declared that “the leaks are sent by God”; called for the resignation of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif; swift action by the Pakistani Muslim League government-Nawaz; and the formation of a commission of inquiry headed by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan.

This time around, Prime Minister Imran’s government was quick to announce an investigation into the Pandora Leaks, but has so far kept it under its wings instead of going down the previous path.

