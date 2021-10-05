Fall of Afghan government “inevitable” after Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban, says former Saudi intelligence boss | World news





“It was inevitable that the Afghan government would fall” once Donald Trump signed a deal with the Taliban, the former Saudi intelligence chief told Sky News, in a broad interview criticizing NATO’s recent swift departure from ‘Afghanistan.

“When Mr. Trump struck a deal with the Taliban behind the back of the (Afghan) government… his legitimacy was negated by that action, and Mr. Biden accepted Mr. Trump’s deal with the Taliban,” said Prince Turki al-Faisal.

Prince Turki, who resigned 10 days before the catastrophic events of early September 2001, called NATO’s recent withdrawal from Afghanistan “risky, disorganized and unacceptable”.

Saudi Arabia was closely linked to the 9/11 attacks as it was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden and the majority of hijackers involved in the attacks, but Prince Faisal has previously denied any involvement of Riyadh.

The Kingdom rejected accusations that there was a link to extremist groups like Al Qaeda and welcomed the recent declassification of documents examining links between Saudi citizens and two of the hijackers.

Saudi Arabia has for decades been a key security ally of Western governments, including the UK and the US, but with mixed results.

Prince Turki said the Taliban have yet to show they can be trusted to run the country.

“I think they need to show they are serious about what they said, before giving them international recognition. But I think the whole world should find ways to support the Afghan people with help. humanitarian aid, food aid, medicine, etc. mentioned.

The interview coincided with news that the British government has sent its first team of diplomats to meet with the Taliban administration.

Sir Simon Gass, high representative of the Prime Minister for the Afghan transition, and Dr Martin Longden, charge d’affaires of the British mission in Afghanistan in Doha, visited Afghanistan today to meet with the new government.

A foreign ministry statement said it had met with senior officials from the militant group that is now in charge of Afghanistan.

“Sir Simon and Dr Longden discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan deal with the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism and the need a safe and continuous passage for those who want to leave the country. They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls, ”the statement said.

“The government continues to do everything in its power to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave, and is committed to supporting the Afghan people.

