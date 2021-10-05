Send greetings Jokowi, Indonesian Ambassador meets Latvian President





Latvia is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in the Baltic region. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, RIGA – Ofyour Ambassador of Indonesia to Sweden and Latvia, Kamparadipta Isnomo, meet with President Latvia Egils Levits, Tuesday (5/10). The ambassador Submit letters Letters of authority to the Levites at the Riga Palace. Kamapradipta, who is colloquially called Kama, conveyed greetings from Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Levits. In a one-on-one meeting, Kama and Levits discussed the increase of exchanges and relations between the peoples of the two countries. The three issues discussed included the desire of the two countries to improve economic relations, especially bilateral trade. Latvia is the Baltic region’s largest trading partner country, with a total transaction value of 95 million dollar AS in 2020. “Latvia is an important partner country of Indonesia in the Baltic region. As a member country of the European Union (EU), Latvia has the attraction of being the entry point for Indonesian products to the EU and Baltic region market ”, he said. declared. noted. Kama in the written declaration received Republic, Tuesday. Latvia is also a country with the potential to become an investment partner in port management and logistics. In the tourism sector, the number of Latvian tourist visits to Indonesia continues to increase year by year. The peak occurred in 2019 before the pandemic, which reached 5,000 visitors. The next issue is the importance for both countries to play an active role in maintaining regional stability, especially amid growing geopolitical interests in each country’s territory. Kama stresses the importance of giving priority to the existing regional architecture, to support the achievement of peace and common prosperity. “As one of the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement, Indonesia continues to have close political relations with all countries and is neutral in nature. Conflict resolution or differences of opinion must be resolved in a regional setting, ”Kama said. The next issue is the need for the two countries to continue to support multilateralism to promote common agendas and interests, both in the political and economic fields. Levits and Kama agree, The multilateral approach will be increasingly important in the future, especially in the face of the challenges of climate change and the complexity of global trade. “Latvia strongly supports multilateral mechanisms and, in the economic field, has taken a position to continue pushing for an agreement on the EU-ASEAN free trade area.,“Oujar Levits. During a series of official visits to Riga, Kama also met Foreign Minister Andris Pelšs, Deputy President of the Parliamentary Presidium Inese Voika, Deputy Minister of Economy Zaiga Liepia and Deputy Minister of Interim Defense Ginta Brmane-Gromula. Among the series of meetings, Kama too visited two historical museums, namely the Latvian Occupation Museum and the Riga Stock Exchange Art Museum. Latvia is the largest Baltic country with a population of 1.9 million soul. Latvia has been a member of the European Union since 1994. Based on the OECD index, Latvia is ranked 30th most open economy in the world and 17th out of 45 countries in the European region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/r0idle489/sampaikan-salam-jokowi-dubes-ri-temui-presiden-latvia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos