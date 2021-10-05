Total control: China’s draconian leader Xi Jinping has thought in practice

ANALYSIS / OPINION:

The life of Chinese citizens is tough. Not because they are faced with a lack of resources or opportunities, but because of the micro-invasions of every aspect of their life by their supreme leader.

According to the latest news, the Chinese president seems to want to control the vein of Chinese society.

China’s authoritarian leader President Xi Jinping is determined to impose restrictions on all aspects of citizens’ lives, whether they are senior military officials, gamers, or kindergarten children. Everyone is supposed to follow the rules set by the Communist leader.

On September 6, as chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xi presided over a ceremony in Beijing where he promoted five members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the world’s largest army. .

All five members were promoted from lieutenant general to general, which is the highest rank in active service in the PLA.

These promotions were made to strengthen the security of nations, due to China’s active struggle with India on border issues.

Since the Galwan Valley incident, Xi has hastily changed the governors of Western Theater Command (WTC) which was recognized in 2016 to fortify the border with India. Since 2020, the Chinese government has replaced four governors at the border.

Wang Haijiang, the new WTC governor, previously served as the commander of the Tibet Military District, where he was seen as an architect of repressive policies. He was then transferred to the troubled Xinjiang region in 2021 as the commander of the Xinjiang Military District.

Mr. Wang is infamous for using harsh and oppressive measures just like his boss Mr. Xi. A great specialist in patrol and reconnaissance missions, Mr. Wang is Mr. Xi’s right-hand man, especially when it comes to regions in distress such as Tibet and Xinjiang over which the Communist Party wishes to exercise more control.

As Mr. Wang has served on all theater commands surrounding the border with India, the Chinese military considers him a suitable candidate to deal with the Ladakh problem.

Amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of US troops from the territory, China also tightened border security around the Xinjiang region. The Chinese government fears the infiltration of Islamic terrorism into Xinjiang from Afghanistan. Mr. Wang’s deployment to Western Command will fuel the tyrannical surveillance and China’s forced labor and containment policies in Xinjiang.

In recent years, Xi has shaped the structure of the PLA to match his Perfect China ideology. Since coming to power in 2012 as chairman of the Central Military Commission, his main goal has been to take control of the country’s military forces.

From 2012 to present, Xi has presided over 13 PLA promotion ceremonies and promoted more than 66 military leaders to generals.

Since he has personally posted so many generals, this is Mr. Xi’s way of saying, I own your butter, and you owe me your loyalty. He now has several of his confidants in the highest military position in China who owe him loyalty and are ready to do whatever he wants, no questions asked.

Like a real tyrant, he began to hunt military personnel loyal to his predecessors. Disguised as an anti-corruption campaign, Xi has managed to oust ministers and other military officers who have shown resistance to his ideology.

The PLA is not the target but a step in Xi’s grand vision for China. He is also interested in bringing about changes to other social sectors such as education, economy and technology.

Mr. Xi has always hated diversity of expression and religion. In August, the University of Shanghai compiled a list of LGBTQ students on campus. In addition, the Ministry of Education complained that male students are becoming more and more female, as a result of which further bans were imposed, and the Radio and Television Administration was responsible for promoting the image of virility on screens.

The Chinese are not even free to follow their celebrity crushes. There is a strict rule that all celebrities are supposed to promote the CCP’s agenda and on-screen nationalism. Anyone who deviates from party lines is portrayed as immoral and is immediately banned.

Even teenagers are not free to follow their passions in the countryside. The new rule prohibits children under 18 from playing video games for more than three hours per week. A child can only play video games from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, and there is also an extra hour bonus on public holidays.

Forget about leisure activities like games. The Chinese government doesn’t even want you to take private lessons in major subjects.

There is clever reasoning behind all of these reforms. Xi is introducing all of these measures to lower the cost of living for families in the hope of increasing the country’s birth rate.

Mr. Xi is paranoid about anything that can challenge his power, be it religion, business, or celebrities. It shows citizens that it is taking positive action against increasing gambling addiction and celebrity idol worship, but not everyone buys its active moral police. The country’s leader wants his people to believe that they cannot make their own decisions without his guidance. Xi considers Chinese citizens to be the monkeys of his great circus.

He wants the world to believe that he and his minions are working for a harmonious future for humanity, but his version of the future includes a rule from a draconian leader who will interfere with all aspects of your life.

Jianli Yang is the Founder and President of Citizen Power Initiatives for China and the author of For Us, The Living: A Journey to Shine the Light on Truth.