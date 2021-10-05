Former Trump spokeswoman says ex-president asked who was harder, Xi or Erdogan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – October 06, 2021) Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed tantalizing details about her work with former U.S. President Donald Trump and her dealings with foreign leaders in her briefs, in particular, describing how Trump called for her to name just one who was the toughest – Chinese President Xi Jinping or Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the latter’s presence.

Earlier today, Grisham’s outrageous memoir titled “I’ll answer your questions now” shed light on the details of his work for the Trump administration. She insists the book should offer an honest account of what was going on behind the scenes of Trump’s White House.

Grisham recalls that Trump had repeatedly said that Turkey “got screwed” during the administration of Barack Obama.

“Trump looked at our delegation, showed Erdogan and said, ‘He’s not an innocent baby, but he got fucked here,'” Grisham recalls in his book.

She admitted that Trump liked to see officials in his administration squirm when he noted Turkey in such a context, she admitted.

Grisham recalled a situation where an official from the Turkish delegation requested a private meeting with Trump and John Bolton, who was at the time the United States’ national security adviser.

“The President, as he often did when referring to John Bolton, pointed at him and said, ‘There he is. Congratulation. Except that he wants to attack all the countries of the world. You don’t want Bolton, ”she wrote, noting that Bolton did not appreciate the statement.

It was during this meeting that Trump asked him an unexpected question.

“… the president stopped and looked at me. ‘Stephanie, who’s harder?’ he asked me, ‘Xi or this guy (Erdogan)?’ He looked at Erdogan, who smiled … Erdogan was looking down on me, and I really didn’t know which answer would be more offensive – whether or not he was “harder” than the Chinese president. So I stuck with it. “I don’t know, sir, he looks pretty beefy,” pointing to the Turkish president, “she wrote.

After the meeting that day, Trump presented his verdict to Grisham on which world leaders were the toughest.

“‘Xi is actually a lot tougher. I’ve seen him in action, he’s a cold-blooded killer.’ No matter what that meant, maybe I didn’t really want to know, “Grisham recalls.

TRUMP’S AMAZING AT INDIA’S HEALTH SITUATION

Another difficult moment described by Grisham was Trump’s meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan when the former head of state discussed a potential trip to India.

“(Trump recalled) the discussions he had with (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi about the toilets and his amazement that so many people were using the toilets on the streets.

He couldn’t get over it. India reminded him of California with all the homeless, he said, “Grisham wrote.

As Khan continued to insist on India, Trump waved his hands and started saying everything was boring.

“It doesn’t seem appropriate to talk about trade now. Boring, very boring,” Trump reportedly said.

“JAPAN SAID THEY WERE OUR FRIENDS BEFORE BOMBARDING US”

In a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump allegedly complained that Cairo was buying Russian, not American, weapons, Grisham recalled.

Sisi reportedly blamed the administration of Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, for the move.

“Trump insisted that he could get a lot of Egypt from the United States. ‘I’ll approve things myself, and you’ll get everything very quickly,’ he said. ‘I don’t want to. not that you are paying Russia billions of dollars, ”she recalls.

When the Egyptian delegation replied that it was ordering planes from two other countries, with which it had good relations, Trump reportedly replied: “Japan said they were our friends just before they bombed us”, according to the brief. .

“FREQUENTLY SAYS CRAZY THINGS TO FOREIGN LEADERS”

Grisham recalled that she had grown so used to her boss’s ways that she saw nothing wrong with Trump’s infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019.

According to the transcript of the talks, which was later released by the White House, Trump had asked Zelenskyy to reopen the investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine. Concerns have arisen that Trump would expect the move to help him defeat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“I certainly did not see a smoking gun in the transcript indicating that Trump had committed an illegal act. But also, as the last chapter revealed, the President often said insane things to foreign leaders. Sometimes, they were just silly or offensive, sometimes they were flippant remarks that would inadvertently upend the carefully crafted policies of our diplomacy and national security professionals, sometimes it was pure bluster, ”Grisham wrote of the memo .

The incident ultimately led the US president to face impeachment proceedings, with Democratic lawmakers accusing him of soliciting Ukrainian authorities to influence the conduct of the vote. Although he was officially impeached, a Republican majority in the Senate rejected a motion to remove Trump from office.