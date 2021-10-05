Donald and Melania Trump “unfazed” by allegations of physical violence





Stephanie Grisham says she told both the former president and the first lady that a White House staff member physically assaulted her. The Trumps “seemed totally indifferent to whether there was an attacker” in the White House, Grisham wrote. Politico first reported in July that former White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year. Loading Something is loading.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said she told former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump that a colleague physically assaulted her while they were dating.

Grisham wrote in a Washington Post editorial on Tuesday that they both “seemed utterly indifferent to whether there was an attacker” in the White House and made no effort to investigate his allegations .

Grisham said she first told Melania last fall that Max Miller, a longtime Trump loyalist who was then deputy campaign manager for presidential operations, “got physical with me” on the day. where she broke up with him. Grisham says the first lady asked if she had reported the incident to police and when Grisham said she had not done so in part for fear of a political backlash against the president, the first lady did did not ask any further questions. Grisham did not use Miller’s name in the editorial.

Grisham, who served in both the East and West wings during her four years at Trump White House, said she later told the President Miller was physically abusive when he made inquiries. on their break with Air Force One after the first presidential debate. .

“I told the president that this ‘great guy’ had anger issues and a streak of violence. I wasn’t a stranger making a savage accusation. I was hoping he would take me seriously, that he would do something, ”she wrote. “After I finished, the president folded his arms and just said, ‘This surprises me. He was really broken by things. “After we got off the helicopter, Ms. Trump said she was glad I told her. We never talked about it again.”

In her White House memoir, published Tuesday, Grisham wrote that she told the former president that Miller “cheated on me” and “lied to me” and that she “felt that my ex had been abusive towards me “. She wrote that these claims “seemed to have no effect on the president.”

She wrote in the book that Trump was very familiar with her relationship with Miller and made inappropriate comments, including once asking Miller if she was “good in bed.”

The former president has since approved Miller’s candidacy for a U.S. House seat in Ohio.

Politico first reported in July that Miller pushed Grisham against a wall and slapped her in the face after accusing him of cheating on her. Miller’s attorney denied the allegations in a statement to Politico.

A spokesperson for the Trumps did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

