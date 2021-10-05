Xi will not go to the Rome summit, Chinese envoys tell G-20 …





(Bloomberg) – Chinese diplomats have informed Group of 20 officials that President Xi Jinping is not currently planning to attend a summit in Italy in person this month, according to four people familiar with the matter.

By Chiara Albanese, Alberto Nardelli and John Follain

Oct 5, 2021, 9:06 PM – Updated on Oct 5, 2021, 9:06 PM

The message was delivered at a meeting of G-20 envoys known as Sherpas in Florence last month. Chinese envoys cited Chinese Covid protocols, which may include quarantine warrants for returning travelers, as the reason Xi had no plans to travel to Rome, three of the people said. People said there had been no communication about it since, and Italy, which is hosting the G-20 this year, has yet to receive an official response anyway. Beijing often announces the president’s travel plans at the last minute, and any final decisions can only be sent to Prime Minister Mario Draghis’ government near the summit, which begins on October 30. The Italian government declined to comment. The Chinese embassies in London and Rome did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Xi has not been out of the country since mid-January 2020, the longest stay of any G-20 leader, despite having virtually attended meetings, including a rally of BRICS countries last month and held dozens of one-on-one calls with his counterparts. Xi Jinping hasn’t set foot outside China for 600 days The G-20 meeting comes at a crucial time for international relations with topics ranging from climate change to Covid vaccine supplies on the agenda and the struggling global economy due to shortages of everything from the hand -work in semiconductors and energy. China’s position is at the heart of many of these issues, and Xi’s absence would make it more difficult to reach a substantial deal, according to the message delivered by diplomats. Summits also provide an opportunity for leaders to meet face-to-face on the sidelines, and these bilateral conversations are often the most fruitful in resolving differences. China and the United States remain embroiled in tensions over trade, technology, human rights, and Beijing’s strategic assertion in Asia, including with Taiwan, a democratically ruled island that China sees as its territory. Dueling US-China Military Drills Highlight Taiwan’s Growing Risk US President Joe Biden and Xi spoke on the phone last month in a conversation that didn’t yield much and where the Chinese president didn’t accept an offer for a possible face-to-face meeting. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, however, will meet senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland this week. The G-20 summit takes place on the eve of the United Nations climate change conference, COP26, where leaders will try to strike a deal to control global temperatures and reach net zero by 2050, as well as lift tens of billions of dollars to support green transitions in developing countries. As one of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases, China’s role in securing a global deal is seen as essential. European diplomats were skeptical of Xi’s participation in COP26, which is being held in Glasgow, if the Rome summit was missed. But another person said the UK government, which is hosting the climate meeting, is still hoping hell will come. The timing of the G-20 is also potentially tricky for Xi at home. China’s ruling party will meet for the first time in more than a year in November, laying the groundwork for a twice-decade party convention in 2022 that could extend his tenure as leader. –With help from Jessica Shankleman and Alessandro Speciale. Best reads this hour

