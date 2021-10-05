Mass pig slaughter begins as Boris Johnson sparks anger over ‘bacon sandwiches’ comments

More than 600 pigs have already been slaughtered in the UK due to a shortage of skilled slaughterhouse workers and butchers, with industry warning that a mass slaughter of tens of thousands of cattle will be next unless let the government step in to help him.

The growing crisis worsened when Boris Johnson sparked anger in the industry by claiming that the pigs would have died anyway and turned into bacon sandwiches.

Farmers and industry leaders said the lack of manpower had led to an absolute parody of wasted healthy animals with no benefit to the economy or the food chain, and blamed the Premier minister of disrespecting farmers.

Experts said as many as 150,000 pigs that should have entered the food chain by now, via slaughterhouses, processing and consumption, were still stranded on farms and farmers lacked space for them. host as they grew.

The PM insisted that the UK has a fantastic logistics and supply industry and despite the strains and strains caused by the global supply chain crisis, the UK is resisting.

But he told Times Radio: I was at the BBC the other day with a guy complaining that the pigs were going to be slaughtered, that 100,000 pigs were going to die. I’m afraid they are eaten very often in this country, I don’t know, do you have a bacon sandwich?

Tom Bradshaw, vice president of the National Farmers Union, accused Mr Johnson of disrespecting farmers.

The feedback from our members was very strong and there clearly didn’t seem to be any empathy at all, Bradshaw told Times Radio.

And it’s just a lack of respect for what’s going on there. I’m afraid the slaughter has started today. We have pigs that have been killed on the farm because there is simply no way to get them to the market.

It is a tragic waste of food, which has never happened before. It is absolutely unnecessary, and we have been pointing this problem to the government for many months now, the biggest processes have been pushing out the door to try to get a migration solution.

The National Pig Association said 25% fewer pigs were slaughtered than they normally would due to labor shortages.

Between 120,000 and 150,000 pigs are stuck on farms and getting bigger and bigger, with farmers having to spend money on expensive feed.

NPA political services official Lizzie Wilson said the situation in the industry was on a razor’s edge and farmers had no choice but to start slaughtering healthy animals. which she described as a brutal reality.

Some farmers would have been in tears because they had to kill pigs and let them go to waste.

Ms Wilson also criticized the Prime Minister’s response, telling the BBC: I was stunned by the flippancy, contempt and inability to appreciate the gravity of the situation and the inability to appreciate how it works. a food supply chain. If pigs are slaughtered on the farm, they cannot enter the food supply chain.

Yes, they can die anyway, but it’s a complete waste of their life, resources, and food. I was flabbergasted. I was appalled, I was disgusted to be honest.

Meanwhile, fuel supplies to London and South East forecourts have improved, with the Petrol Retailers Association saying 15% of service stations in the region are dry, up from 22% a day earlier .

Across the country, 11% of gas stations are dry and motorist queues have eased slightly.