Politics
Mass pig slaughter begins as Boris Johnson sparks anger over ‘bacon sandwiches’ comments
More than 600 pigs have already been slaughtered in the UK due to a shortage of skilled slaughterhouse workers and butchers, with industry warning that a mass slaughter of tens of thousands of cattle will be next unless let the government step in to help him.
The growing crisis worsened when Boris Johnson sparked anger in the industry by claiming that the pigs would have died anyway and turned into bacon sandwiches.
Farmers and industry leaders said the lack of manpower had led to an absolute parody of wasted healthy animals with no benefit to the economy or the food chain, and blamed the Premier minister of disrespecting farmers.
Experts said as many as 150,000 pigs that should have entered the food chain by now, via slaughterhouses, processing and consumption, were still stranded on farms and farmers lacked space for them. host as they grew.
The PM insisted that the UK has a fantastic logistics and supply industry and despite the strains and strains caused by the global supply chain crisis, the UK is resisting.
But he told Times Radio: I was at the BBC the other day with a guy complaining that the pigs were going to be slaughtered, that 100,000 pigs were going to die. I’m afraid they are eaten very often in this country, I don’t know, do you have a bacon sandwich?
Tom Bradshaw, vice president of the National Farmers Union, accused Mr Johnson of disrespecting farmers.
The feedback from our members was very strong and there clearly didn’t seem to be any empathy at all, Bradshaw told Times Radio.
And it’s just a lack of respect for what’s going on there. I’m afraid the slaughter has started today. We have pigs that have been killed on the farm because there is simply no way to get them to the market.
It is a tragic waste of food, which has never happened before. It is absolutely unnecessary, and we have been pointing this problem to the government for many months now, the biggest processes have been pushing out the door to try to get a migration solution.
The National Pig Association said 25% fewer pigs were slaughtered than they normally would due to labor shortages.
Between 120,000 and 150,000 pigs are stuck on farms and getting bigger and bigger, with farmers having to spend money on expensive feed.
NPA political services official Lizzie Wilson said the situation in the industry was on a razor’s edge and farmers had no choice but to start slaughtering healthy animals. which she described as a brutal reality.
Some farmers would have been in tears because they had to kill pigs and let them go to waste.
Ms Wilson also criticized the Prime Minister’s response, telling the BBC: I was stunned by the flippancy, contempt and inability to appreciate the gravity of the situation and the inability to appreciate how it works. a food supply chain. If pigs are slaughtered on the farm, they cannot enter the food supply chain.
Yes, they can die anyway, but it’s a complete waste of their life, resources, and food. I was flabbergasted. I was appalled, I was disgusted to be honest.
Meanwhile, fuel supplies to London and South East forecourts have improved, with the Petrol Retailers Association saying 15% of service stations in the region are dry, up from 22% a day earlier .
Across the country, 11% of gas stations are dry and motorist queues have eased slightly.
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/mass-culling-of-pigs-starts-as-boris-johnson-sparks-anger-over-bacon-sandwiches-comments-1234281
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]