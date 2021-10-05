PM Modi’s new India based on women’s development, holistic education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The two pillars of the New India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are based on women’s development and a holistic education policy.

The realization that education and women are two pillars to be added in the development push has taken root in regular political decisions that slowly but steadily ensure an empowered and educated India, the Saudi Gazette reported.

“Humanity’s progress is incomplete without the empowerment of women,” Modi has said repeatedly. And a national transformation led by women has been a defining feature under her government.

These two pillars will emerge as the foundation for national transformation en route to the realization of New India.

The new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) that was unveiled last year proposed sweeping changes in school and higher education. The policy aims to revamp the education system and turn it into a much more forward-looking and employment-oriented initiative, the Saudi Gazette reported.

NEP-2020 is a visionary 21st century education policy that was launched with the aim of bringing out the capabilities of every student, universalizing education, building capacity and transforming the learning landscape.

Its ultimate goal is to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable, the Saudi Gazette reported.

A major step undertaken during this time, in the midst of the raging pandemic, is the move to online education. The new education policy encouraged schools to explore methods that could be alternatives to conventional teaching methods.

In addition, the PM e-Vidya program ensures that reading and writing via online mode continues with TV and community radio options only complementing existing methods.

In addition, the One Nation One Digital platform ensured that the electronic content of the curriculum-based study material items is available in over 32 languages.

Also during the pandemic, reviews were held online and different mechanisms were also implemented to respond to changing realities.

Multidisciplinary entrance exams have all been held online to ensure that no academic year has been wasted due to the pandemic either, with a set of guidelines and regulations emanating from the University Grant Commission (UGC).

A portal created specifically for e-learning has been integrated into over 800 degree courses and over 54 million students have enrolled in SWAYAM.

Likewise, NISHTHA is one of its kind programs – the largest integrated teacher training program in the world; it aims to improve school education.

Additionally, there is renewed interest in many forums that have been created as part of a larger national digital education architecture.

Prime Minister Modi’s government not only focused on education, but also took several measures to improve the condition of women in different segments of society.

On the social front, the Indian government has taken positive steps to ensure that the societal condition of women improves.

Inspired by the landmark Constitutional Court ruling in the Shayara Bano case, in which the practice of triple talaq was found to be patently arbitrary, the Indian government enacted a law abolishing the practice, the Saudi Gazette reported.

Economically, too, things have improved. Thanks to changes in the current law, women were allowed to work at night in metropolitan cities, thus increasing the scope of their opportunities.

In addition, to increase their access to financial capital, the Stand Up India program has a provision allowing each bank branch to grant a loan of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore to women only.

As for small businesses, an overwhelming majority, ie around 70 percent of MUDRA program beneficiaries have been women who have had access to loans between Rs 50,000 and Rs 10 lakh. In addition, PSUs were mandated to procure at least 3% of their required commodities from female-led or female-started MSMEs, the Saudi Gazette reported.

This has led to a marked increase in the presence of women in the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) sector, where more than 32,000 women entrepreneurs have registered in the government electronic market (GeM) a few months after its announcement. , and the number seems to be steadily increasing.

In addition, the opening of the Standing Committee in the three wings of the armed forces for women will be remembered as a historic step towards gender parity in a segment dominated by men.

With programs like “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, India is striving to save the lives of its daughters and to protect and enrich them with all its resources.

With these policies in place, the youth and women of India stand ready to fuel the nation’s development aspirations of an autonomous 21st century India and to make India a vibrant country, holding its place in the world. global community, in all facets of progress. (ANI)