



This content was published on October 5, 2021 – 17:44

(Bloomberg) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland this week, the latest sign of increased communications between Beijing and Washington. Sullivan and Yang will follow up on President Bidens’ September 9 call with President Xi as we continue to seek to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China, the door said on Tuesday. National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne in a statement. The statement did not give a specific date for the meeting. The South China Morning Post reported earlier that it would take place on Wednesday, adding that a possible summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping would be one of the items on the agenda. These would be the first high-level talks between the United States and China since the release of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co., under house arrest in Canada, where he fought against extradition to the states. United for fraud for nearly three years. And it comes as the two nations continue to clash over issues ranging from human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong to China’s claims on the South China Sea. In another sign that ties between the world’s two largest economies are stabilizing, the Biden administration announced on Monday that it will soon engage directly with Beijing to enforce commitments in their trade deal and launch a process to exclude certain products. US tariffs. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is expected to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the coming days and is expected to highlight China’s shortcomings in the deal reached under former President Donald Trump. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua warned the United States that continued bad trade policies would only worsen the global economy, in a comment on Tuesday. China has shown great sincerity in previous rounds of negotiations and has made effective efforts to tackle trade relations between the two countries, the agency said. The United States is ignoring the poor results of the unilateral start of the trade war against China and does not intend to take constructive steps to correct it. (Add comment from Xinhua in last paragraph. An earlier version of this story has been corrected to say the meeting will be in Zurich, not Geneva.) 2021 Bloomberg LP

