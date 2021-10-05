PM Modis’ bold leadership style lays the foundation for New India

On September 17th, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched the 20-day Sewa aur Samarpan Abhiyan to celebrate Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday. The celebrations will culminate on October 7, when the world’s most popular leader completes his two decades in senior civil service, 13 years as chief minister of Gujarat and seven years as prime minister.

Under the leadership and guidance of Modi Jis, the BJP works with the motto of Sewa hi Sangathan, adding yet another dimension to the functioning of the world’s largest political party. We are inspired by the extraordinary life of our Prime Minister and we are committed to working for the nation and the well-being of its citizens.

As an administrator, PM Modi has never shied away from tackling big issues. Big, bold and innovative, these words sum up his approach to the administrative problems he faced. People often ask themselves: where does this desire to dream big come from? From her life story, one can see how Modi approached complex issues with a simple attitude well started is half done.

As a child, when Prime Minister Modi felt the pinch of the problem of casteism, he wrote a simple play and performed it to shake the conscience of his fellow citizens in Vadnagar. When it came to tackling the emergency, he made the dangerous decision to be a courier to share protest literature. This attitude was seen later in his political career when he charted new heights for the BJP as a man of organization.

In May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office by absolute majority, becoming the first Prime Minister in three decades to achieve this feat. It wasn’t just a popularity warrant; it was seen as a mandate of hope and expectation by a country frustrated by massive corruption, tasteless economic growth and dynastic feudalism.

Today there are a few leaders as daring as Prime Minister Modi who can face various challenges head-on. We see boldness in action and intention as the shackles of the past are released every day.

Large-scale economic reforms have taken place on a daily basis. Whether it’s the recent national monetization pipeline or momentous decisions like those on the GST, IBC, the implementation of the JAM trinity and the decriminalization of the corporation law, Prime Minister Modi has dared make decisions that could cause friction in the short term, only because he knows they will help the nation in the long term.

Obviously, the national interest and foresight underscore Prime Minister Modis’ daring to tackle big problems head-on. This great vision for India is also reflected in a movement like Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which has amazed the world with its great ambition to Make in India.

National interest has also meant that questions of civilization and heritage have not been left on the back burner. A nation that allows legacy problems to fester will never be able to realize its potential. The Ram Mandir judgment, the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir, and historic peace accords like Bru-Reang, Bodo and Karbi-Anglong are each great achievements in themselves, symbolic of Prime Minister Modi’s desire to ensure that a stable nation is inherited by future generations. ahead, even if he has to take big risks to make sure.

As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi faced a task few would have dared to undertake. The relief and rehabilitation of Bhuj and Kutch after the earthquake was going nowhere, and massive discontent resulted. However, CM Modi took up this challenge head on to create a massive disaster management program that has become the pride of nations, which other states have emulated. This was only the beginning, however, as he worked towards a singular goal for the next 13 years, making Gujarat a state worth emulating.

Gujarats power sector reforms, especially the power separation program, were considered impossible until they became a reality, ensuring 24 hour power supply for everyone in the state with significantly lower AT&C losses. A program like Sujalam Sufalam which created a water supply network for the State or the completion of the Sardar Sarovar project or even the construction of the tallest statue in the world, the Statue of Unity, a worthy tribute to ‘Indias Iron Man Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel were seen as projects that would never materialize. But the audacity to dream big meant that Modi achieved the impossible every time.

Likewise, the transformation of Gujarat from a state of traders to a state of industries, and emerging as a leading private investment destination with industrial hubs, is for all to see.

A particularly impressive aspect of governance under Modi is the desire to learn from other states. For people with a narrow mindset, it would be impossible to learn from others, but Chief Minister Narendra Modi ensured that Gujarat government officials learn from everywhere and adapt what they have learned into consequence for the benefit of the State.

With the well-being of 130 crore Indians at heart, it is no wonder that there is a clinical-scale and urgent method evident in the operation of PM Modi to provide a better life for everyone. , whatever its origin.

With PM Modi at the helm, one can truly imagine that the foundations of a new strong and prosperous India are being laid quickly in real time, its positive impact will be felt across generations.

The writer is a member of parliament for Rajya Sabha and head of national media at BJP