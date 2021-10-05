



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to keep his promise to build a new railway line through the Pennines amid speculation he could use his conference speech to make a statement on the plan. He said on Tuesday there would be a lot going on on Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) at the Conservative Party’s conference in Manchester. Aides played down suggestions he could make a formal announcement, but Mr Johnson was told to stick to his 2019 pledge to build a brand new rail line between Leeds and Manchester via Bradford or risk switching to at the top level being nothing more than a slogan. This comes as it is generally expected that the last part of the HS2 high-speed rail link from Birmingham to Leeds could be delayed to save money. Northern leaders are also concerned that the NPR’s plans will be watered down, with the new section of the line seen as most at risk. Senior Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake said I: I think it’s the wait to well probably lose HS2b [HS2 Phase 2b]so if we lost that and Northern Powerhouse Rail, I think it would be pretty devastating to be honest. Mr Hollinrake said NPR had to include a new line because upgrades to the TransPennine route would not have a connection to Bradford, which is the key change. The Northern Powerhouse Partnerships Henri Murison said: If, as expected, the Prime Minister’s speech focused on improving connectivity in the North, he would do well to remember that two years ago he was standing in this town and promised a line through the Pennines from Leeds to Manchester. This could unleash the economic potential of our major northern cities like Bradford. He added: The upgrade will only remain a slogan if the PM does not fully commit to NPR and HS2. < class=""> Read more Upgrade project could be delayed for 18 months as government pushes back plans to overhaul Northern Railway West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: If leveling were to become a reality, those looking for work should feel confident to seek employment outside their region as they know trains will take them to work on time. HS2, Northern Powerhouse Rail and the TransPennine route upgrade would massively boost prosperity in West Yorkshire and provide the additional rail capacity our region desperately needs.

