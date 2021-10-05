EU leaders seek to unite on how to take on China, US

Brdo Castle (Slovenia) (AFP)

EU leaders held difficult discussions over Europe’s place in the world at a summit on Tuesday, as they seek to unite on how to deal with the Chinese and US superpowers.

The rally at Brdo Castle in Slovenia was their first meeting since June and will see them grappling with the fallout from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and an enraged US submarine pact with Australia. France.

The dinner – for which no concrete results are expected – took place on the eve of an EU-Western Balkans summit in which countries east of the bloc will seek assurances that they will one day be admitted in the European Union.

“This will be an opportunity to address the role of the EU on the international stage, in particular after the latest geopolitical developments in Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific, as well as our relations with China,” the chief said. of the Council of the EU, Charles Michel, at the start of the sit down.

“We are fully committed to the multilateral approach and need strong partners, strong allies.”

France is still awaiting the decision taken last month by Australia to cancel a contract for French submarines worth tens of billions of dollars in favor of a US bid.

With raw anger, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to warn again during the talks that Washington’s close allegiance to Europe is no longer a given.

If Europe can work in “good faith with its historic partners and allies,” it must also pursue “its independence, its sovereignty,” Macron said upon arriving for the talks.

As the informal summit began, the French leader said “we need clarification and re-engagement” from the United States.

“But we must be clear with ourselves about what we want for ourselves, for our borders, for our security, for our energy, industrial, technological and military independence,” he added.

– Afghanistan course –

Just before the summit, Macron met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Paris on a visit to strengthen ties.

A State Department official told reporters there was “a common understanding that we now have the opportunity to deepen and strengthen coordination” even though “a lot of work remains to be done.”

Although some EU countries have supported France, others, such as the Baltic and Nordic countries, are reluctant to criticize the United States, which they see as their ultimate protector against Russia.

US President Joe Biden stressed that the bloc was a “fundamental partner” for Washington in a Monday appeal with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, the White House said.

The submarine dispute arose weeks after the United States pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban came to power, catching Europeans by surprise.

The Europeans had provided troops for NATO-led missions in the country and were the main donors to the overthrown government.

– Geopolitical changes –

The collapse in Afghanistan and the fallout from the submarines have given new impetus to those pushing the EU to develop a separate military capability, with France leading the charge.

“Recent events are symptoms of profound geopolitical changes. In response, we must develop our capacity for action,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the dominant EU leader for the past 15 years, attended the summit as coalition talks continue in Berlin to find a government to replace her own.

Merkel’s cautious, pro-US strategy has dominated Europe and her impending departure will see leaders like Macron, Italy’s Mario Draghi and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte looking to win.

As the leader of the EU’s export powerhouse, Merkel has always encouraged close ties with China, but this has also proven more difficult to defend as the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping becomes more centralized and harder.

Relations with Beijing were further complicated when an EU-China investment deal wanted by Germany was put on hold indefinitely after the two sides traded tit for tat sanctions on the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.

