Fiona Hill says foreign leaders went crazy over Trump’s ignorance during appeals: book

Former Trump adviser Fiona Hill said autocratic foreign leaders often became agitated with former President Donald Trump when his lack of knowledge about major issues became apparent in meetings, though he often used his ignorance to their advantage.

Hill, who served as Senior Director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council prior to his departure in July 2019, recounted the exchanges in his new memoir “There is nothing for you here: find a opportunity in the 21st century “. Hill was then a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and efforts to pressure the Ukrainian president to launch investigations into the Bidens.

“Some leaders, like President Erdogan of Turkey, would get angry in meetings or calls when Trump clearly had no idea what they were talking about,” Hill wrote in the book.

Hill also said that “everyone knew Trump never paid attention to his case,” which prompted autocratic foreign leaders like Vladimir Putin of Russia, Viktor Orbn of Hungary and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to misrepresentations in their engagements with Trump.

“Trump’s failure to read his memoir or stick to the political plan (even if he had proposed it in the first place) was a major responsibility in all aspects of national security affairs,” he said. -she writes. “Every time he went to meetings and the conversation started, it seemed like the first time he heard things from world leaders.”

This lack of preparation, she said, was an opportunity for foreign autocrats to get the upper hand on Trump and disparage his staff. Erdogan would intentionally call Trump when he believed his “bad American advisers” were not there, bypassing the NSC and other White House staff to dialogue directly with the president.

“Trump gave Putin or whoever was with him the opportunity to promote his own side of history and events and seize the political advantage,” she wrote. “If his foreign visitor was one of his favorite strongmen, he would always give him the benefit of the doubt over his advisers.”

Hill recounted an exchange with Orbn in which Trump cut his own Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, in order to accept an argument the Hungarian leader had already made, as part of a model of defer to foreign rulers.

“The autocratic leader simply had more authority than the people who worked for Trump. The leader was his equal, not his staff,” she wrote. “He only listened to someone he considered to be on his level, or close to him.”

She said this approach was particularly disastrous during the former president’s July 2018 summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, where Trump asked “Vladimir” to “repeat what you just told me guys.” in a delegation after the private meeting of the two leaders. down.

Trump at a press conference at the Helsinki summit appeared to take Putin’s word that Russia did not intervene in the 2016 election, and indeed sided with the Russian leader on the issue. US intelligence community in the process.

At the time, Trump said he saw “no reason” for Russia to interfere in the US electoral process and that Putin was “extremely strong and powerful in his denial” of any interference.

He faced bipartisan criticism in Washington about the Helsinki summit, which allegedly sent the CIA into “panic mode”, and then tried to reverse his comments.

During an interview with the BBC in February, Hill said she was considering doing something dramatic to disrupt the disastrous press conference. “My initial thought was just ‘How can I end this?’ I literally had the idea in my head to fake some sort of medical emergency and throw myself back and forth with a bloodcurdling loud scream in the media, ”Hill said.