Donald Trump Falls From Forbes 400 Rich List For First Time In 25 Years | US News





Real estate mogul and former US President Donald Trump fell from the Forbes 400 rich list for the first time in 25 years.

Mr Trump is estimated to be worth $ 2.5 billion (£ 1.8 billion), but that was not enough to put him on the list of the richest people in America.

He was $ 400million (£ 293million) behind the 400th entry on the list – Arkansas investment banker Warren Stephens.

The magazine said the 75-year-old is just as rich as he was a year ago – when he ranked number 339 – but lost $ 600m (£ 440m sterling) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While assets like cryptocurrencies and tech stocks have flourished in recent months, the type of urban properties that make up the bulk of Mr. Trump’s fortune have not performed as well.

According to Forbes: “If Trump is looking for someone to blame, he can start with himself.

“Five years ago, he had a golden opportunity to diversify his fortune. On the eve of the 2016 election, federal ethics officials were pushing Trump to divest his real estate assets.

“This would have allowed him to reinvest the proceeds in broad-based index funds and perform his duties without conflicts of interest… Trump has decided to hold onto his assets.”

Forbes said the move likely cost Mr Trump around $ 2 billion (£ 1.4 billion).

The exact value of Mr. Trump’s assets has often been the subject of speculation, mainly because he refused to release his tax returns when he took office.

Image: Donald Trump introduced himself as a business advisor to Mike Tyson in the early 1980s. Photo: AP

But after The New York Times got hold of two decades of his tax returns in September of last year, it was reported that he had large debts due very soon.

He said he appeared to have paid none of the principal on the Trump Tower mortgage, with the full $ 100 million due in 2022.

He also faced a possible bill of over $ 100 million if he lost a dispute with the US tax administration over a repayment in 2010, the newspaper reported, adding: “He appears to be responsible for loans. totaling $ 421 million, most of which is due within four years. “

At the time, a lawyer for The Trump Organization told the newspaper that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”

Much of Mr. Trump’s original wealth came from inheriting a family-owned real estate business from his father, but he also made his name a brand.

He solidified his reputation with a decade as the host of The Apprentice, where his public dismissal of entrepreneurial hopefuls won him large numbers of fans.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos topped the list for the fourth year in a row with an estimated fortune of $ 177 billion (£ 129 billion).

He was followed by Tesla chief Elon Musk with $ 151 billion (£ 110 billion), Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with $ 134 billion (£ 98 billion) and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, also with $ 134 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-falls-off-forbes-400-rich-list-for-first-time-in-25-years-12426985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos