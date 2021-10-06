The prime minister was accused of stoking confusion today after appearing to falsify his figures on the number of foreign heavy truck drivers who applied to the government’s emergency visa regime.

The temperature reported Tuesday that only 27 EU truck drivers have applied for temporary visas to work in Britain as part of efforts to tackle the oil crisis, on an initial installment of 300 visas.

But Boris Johnson tried to correct the figure when pressed about it on the BBC Breakfast this morning, saying the number was actually 127.

What we said to the trucking industry was: Okay, give us the names of the drivers you want to bring in and we’ll settle the visas, he said. They have only produced 127 names so far, showing the global shortage.

However, the government has since confirmed that the original number of 27 is correct. A source close to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) said I that the names of only 27 fuel transport drivers had been forwarded to ministers.

The Ministry of Transport (DfT) subsequently clarified that of the visas issued, 27 were for tanker drivers and the other 100 were for food transporters.

Rod McKenzie, director of policy for the Road Haulage Association (RHA), said it was no surprise there were so few candidates, but urged the PM to take responsibility for the national driver deficit of heavy goods vehicles estimated at 100,000.

Mr. McKenzie said I that three-month visas were not being sold attractively to European drivers, who would struggle to find suitable accommodation for such a short period.

Why would [lorry drivers] give up a job in Europe for a small gig in the UK? he added. We have always said that 12-month visas were needed for 15,000 drivers and for carriers to be placed on the shortage occupations list.

Road transport chiefs have also hit back at Mr Johnson’s claims that the industry’s inability to address harsh working conditions has made the UK an unattractive place for foreign truck drivers.

Paul Mummery, also of the RHA, accused the prime minister of blaming the wrong people for the lack of roadside facilities such as truck stops and gas stations.

Our industry does not provide the facilities. In fact, its local authorities and road agencies block planning requests and this is largely the reason why there are relatively poor facilities for truckers which is a barrier to employment, he said. -he declares. I.

In short, the government needs to do a lot more to help the industry help itself. We were in a better place than us, but it’s just not good enough at the moment.

Data released today by the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) showed signs of easing the fuel crisis after weeks of panic buying.

The PRA said there had been a significant reduction in dry sites in London and the south-east on Tuesday to 15% from 20% a day earlier.

It comes after army tanker drivers were deployed on Monday to deliver supplies to stretched gas stations hit by the fuel crisis.

Around 200 soldiers will be sent as part of Operation Escalin, initially designed in anticipation of possible fuel shortages in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

MPs said last week that the move would likely provide psychological support to help curb panic buying, but not do much in practice.

It comes as George Eustice, the Secretary of the Environment, said today that short-term visas for fuel tank operators will in fact not be needed until December.

When asked why the government would not issue long-term visas to foreign workers to tackle food shortages, Mr Eustice said Radio schedules that short-term visas are already an additional tool in the box.

A government spokesperson said: We have taken immediate steps to increase the supply of heavy truck drivers to support fuel and food supply chains, streamlining the testing process, enabling companies of fuel to work together and by introducing temporary short-term visas.

This is a global issue and we’ve been working closely with the industry for months to understand how we can boost recruiting.

We are moving towards a highly skilled, high-wage economy, and companies will need to adapt by investing more in recruitment and training to ensure long-term resilience.