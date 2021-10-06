Indian unions plan massive joint protests against governments’ privatization programs – people’s world





An employee of a public sector bank, wearing a cap and face mask, participates in a demonstration against the privatization of their banks by the government, in Ahmedabad, India, on March 15, 2021. Further protests are planned on October 7 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to privatize more sectors of the economy. | Ajit Solanki / AP Indian unions take action on October 7, World Decent Work Day. against the plan of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to privatize key assets and sectors of the economy. In August, the Indian government announced a policy called the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), listing many important public infrastructure assets for sale to the private sector over the next four years, including mining, aviation, ports, natural gas and oil. product pipelines, railways and the electricity sector. It is not just a funding mechanism for the government; it marks a global shift towards the privatization of basic sectors. In a further move, which will lead to precarious jobs and unsafe working conditions, the Indian government is pushing for labor law amendments that would exclude and deprive workers of a number of current legal protections and likely lead to human rights violations and the elimination of basic workers’ rights. Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, President of the Indian National Federation of Metalworkers and IndustriALL Executive Committee member said: “India faces a social and economic policy paralysis as the government prepares to lease or sell all infrastructure services and basic industries to private companies. We the unions in India will together organize, campaign and organize a nationwide protest on October 7th under the name of Mission India. He called on all Indian workers to come forward and participate in this joint protest and struggle so that our rights and legitimate jobs are protected. Despite many difficulties and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian unions and sectoral federations have a tradition of joint protests and opposition. However, the government has not listened to the workers’ voice and continues to push for regressive changes in the country’s economic and social system. The Modis government promotes the privatization of profitable state-owned enterprises, including Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant, while undermining the democratic rights of workers without consulting stakeholders, such as workers and unions. Sanjay Vadhavkar, general secretary of the Federation of Steel, Metallurgical and Engineering Workers of India and IndustriALL executive committee member said the government is showing its total disconnection with the vital demands of workers and was deliberately using the pandemic to hand over people’s wealth to their corporate buddies. Vadhavkar vowed that the fight will continue until the reversals of the labor law are dropped and the government’s attempts to privatize core businesses are stopped. IndustryALL DONOR



