NC GOP opponents target Ted Budd, Donald Trump’s choice in Senate race | DFA 90.7





Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement allowed US Representative Ted Budd to play defense in the North Carolina GOP US Senate Primary as his opponents accuse him of benefiting from a bankruptcy that has cost farmers millions and be beholden to a conservative political action committee.

U.S. Representative Ted Budd, RN.C.

Ex-Gov. Pat McCrory and former U.S. Representative Mark Walker have targeted Budd for criticism in the race to replace incumbent Republican Senator Richard Burr.

McCrory argues that Democrats would have many lines of attack against an opponent he sees as less eligible. Walker, meanwhile, competes for the Trump base and positions himself as the candidate least subject to demands from outside interest groups.

Some of the criticisms leveled at Budd relate to the 2000 bankruptcy of a farming business run by his father which, according to federal documents, resulted in hundreds of farmers across the country not receiving the full amount owed to them. for millions of dollars in seeds.

A document from Budd’s campaign provided to The Associated Press shows Budd was listed among several family members as a borrower on a $ 10 million short-term loan that Budd’s father made to the company , AgriBioTech. Months after the company repaid the loan to Budd’s father, it declared bankruptcy, leaving many farmers unable to recoup all their losses.

In his most detailed comments to date on the bankruptcy, the congressman told the PA in an interview at an event in Mount Airy that he does not have an operational role within AgriBioTech and that he had not personally received any assets that would otherwise have been returned to the farmers.

I was outside and just wanted to help the family at the time, Budd said. We took the best legal advice we could at the time. It is a difficult situation when you are trying to help others. It’s kind of a good Samaritan case where you help out and make things better, but it’s not as good as it should have been. You never want someone to go through what someone did in this case. It was a tough business all around.

Jonathan Felts, a senior advisor to the Budd campaign, said that although the congressman unloaded delivery trucks until 1994 for Budd Seed, one of 34 companies AgriBioTech bought four years later, he never worked at AgriBioTech.

In a separate one-on-one interview at the same Mount Airy event, McCrory attacked Budd over the loan he helped his father secure, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

McCrory said that Budd and his father “scammed a lot of farmers for tens of millions of dollars. They tried to hide money. This is called fraud.

Richard Budd, Ted’s father, responded in a statement saying his family had lost money they had invested in the business.

I don’t know what the former governor is referring to, he wrote, adding: “The bank made money from this deal, but I didn’t. my best to save ABT, but, in this case, my best was not enough.

Walker, a former Greensboro-area congressman also aligned with Trump, accused Budd of being too close to the Club for Growth Action, a political action committee in Washington, DC that plans to spend at least $ 10 million. dollars to boost Budd. The group has already invested $ 3 million to attack McCrory and inform Republicans of Trump’s approval.

Unlike one of my other candidates, I don’t have a DC Super PAC for my campaign, Walker said.

Ted Budd said the Club for Growth spending reflects how his political views resonate with people.

Look, I can’t coordinate with them legally, so it’s up to them, Budd said. They interviewed me in 2016. They asked me a lot of tough questions. They wanted to know what I believed in. I am not the one who works to obtain the donations. I am who I am, and outside of groups some people like that.

Doug Heye, a North Carolina native and former director of communications for the Republican National Committee who considers the primary wide open, said one of the candidates would have gladly accepted the money.

Any candidate who doesn’t get that kind of support is going to criticize him, but they would all take it, Heye said. It’s just political reality.

Marjorie K. Eastman, an Army veteran and Cary mother-of-one who entered the GOP primary on Tuesday, plans to distinguish herself as a political outsider. Former Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court Cheri Beasley and State Senator Jeff Jackson are the leading Democratic candidates.

Budd called Trump’s endorsement extremely helpful “and urged voters to ignore any personality concerns they might have about the former president.

People have to figure out what they want (and) if they like these strong America policies, ”Budd said. “If they like America weak and chaotic, well, they have other choices.

