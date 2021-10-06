John Eastman’s coup memo was not limited to Trump’s stay in power





In Colorado, as in most states, every lawyer is required to take an oath of admission upon admission to the bar. The oath has a requirement to support the constitutions of the United States and Colorado.

A little more than halfway there is a statement which, in part, states that I will use my knowledge of the law for the betterment of society. Rebellion.

Yet that’s exactly what John Eastman did, according to the book “Peril” written by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post. The memo – titled “January 6 Scenario” – was published last week by The Washington Post which reported that it was written by Eastman, a former visiting scholar at the Bruce D. Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization in the University of Colorado, and presented to Vice President Mike Pence as a real plan to hand the 2020 election to then-President Donald Trump.

The memo proposed that Pence refuse to count the votes in seven states where fringe groups had presented an alternative voters list. “The majority of the designated voters would therefore be 228. At this stage there are 232 votes for Trump, 222 votes for Biden. Pence then made President Trump reelected, ”the seditious note read.

Abraham Lincoln once said: Elections belong to the people. It is their decision. If they decide to turn their backs on the fire and burn their buttocks, they’ll just have to sit on their blisters. To put it more clearly, those in power cannot change the agreed upon rules after the final tally just because they don’t like the outcome.

During Lincoln’s time, Southern Democrats burned their asses supporting men who pushed for secession and started a civil war that killed 750,000 Americans to support a vicious slavery establishment upon which their economy depended. and their rich lifestyle.

Today, Trump supporters desperately cling to an imbalanced man who is ready to wear their coat of white supremacy.

Eastman’s memo was written to defend an insurgency in order to support this mantle.

The memo and the subsequent storming of the United States Capitol were cynical attempts to change the rules to advance a narrative about this nation that was never true – one where those who proudly marched on the U.S. Capitol chanting We Will Not Be Replaced finds solace and sanctuary, a narrative that fueled former President Trump’s rise to power and perpetuates a toxic political environment.

The great origin story of the United States is that our founders shed the shackles of British imperialism to pursue the enlightenment principles of freedom, progress, constitutional government and tolerance. Even today, if you ask someone on the street what the reason for the Boston Tea Party was, the answer will be that there should be no taxation without representation. An origin story is essential to how a group, culture, individual or nation identifies and defines itself in relation to others. The origin stories and the stories that flow from them offer a place of comfort and shelter to its members.

At its core, our history as Americans is deeply rooted in the idealistic notions described in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. In the Preamble, the founders, without hesitation, define America as a place where all are equal, freedom is guaranteed, and a government formed by the consent of the governed is sacred. For most of the past 245 years, this core narrative has remained the main storyline with alternate tales told only as long as they don’t distress those at ease.

The undercurrent of Eastman’s memo and the January 6 insurgency is a visceral response to those like Martin Luther Kings, Jr. that America be true to what you said on paper.

For too long, this imperfect union has sought to minimize its imperfections by excluding narratives that questioned the legitimacy of great American origin history. As a young Baptist preacher, I was constantly reminded to tell the story.

At first glance, it was a reminder to speak to the congregation about salvation through Jesus. However, this was not a call for a superficial recounting of an evangelical story. It was a call to listeners to situate themselves and focus on this very story. The same is true of the history of American democracy. The challenge is and always has been to tell American history so that each of us can refocus.

The challenge given to us by Eastman and the other insurgents on January 6 is how to foster a democracy where each of us is centered and feels our history is valued in the larger narrative.

On January 6, 2021, we witnessed a twilight zone where democracy was sacrificed on the altar of fear and hate – a grim vision of a future where who and what is American is so narrowly defined. that democracy is stifled.

The wealth of our great republic is not in drawing a line to determine who is excluded, but in trusting its foundations enough to embrace all the narratives that make our democracy our history.

Terrance Carroll is a past president of Colorado House. He is the executive director of Unite Colorado. Unite Colorado is committed to bridging the growing partisan divide to meet our greatest challenges and leave a better state for future generations. He’s on Twitter @speakercarroll.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit it online or see our guidelines for how to submit by email or post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/10/05/john-eastman-coup-memo-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos