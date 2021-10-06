Donald Trump backs Republican Geoff Diehl for Massachusetts governor





In his endorsement, Trump criticized Gov. Charlie Baker, who did not say whether he was running for re-election in 2022. The former president called him a Republican RINO only by name which did nothing for the Republican Party.

He followed up with a litany of attacks, criticizing Baker for everything from his stance on crime to his COVID-19 response to transportation and climate issues.

Baker is definitely not the American First or Make America Great Again type, Trump wrote. Geoff Diehl, on the other hand, is a true patriot.

Trump’s endorsement of conservative Diehl comes amid deep divisions within the Massachusetts Republican Party, which is divided between Trump loyalists and the moderates who support Baker.

A popular managing director for a second term who avoids national political controversy and touts his collaborative, bipartisan approach, Baker said he is still discussing with his family whether to run for a third term. Sometimes a vociferous critic of Trump, Baker said he did not vote for the president in 2020.

Trump also attacked Baker on Twitter in September 2020 after Baker defended the use of mail-in ballots.

RINO Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is trying unsuccessfully to defend postal ballots, Trump tweeted, repeating without evidence that postal voting leads to widespread fraud.

The approval comes just a day after Diehl falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged, an oft-repeated line from Trump’s henchmen.

Diehl also called on Baker this week to reject a bill that would allow postal voting on a permanent basis, claiming without evidence that those postal ballots led to fraud.

Experts say there is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud; Massachusetts election officials say they are not aware of any recent cases of voter fraud.

Diehl recently took part in a protest outside a Baker fundraiser in Cape Cod, illustrating the split within the Massachusetts GOP. Current party chairman Jim Lyons has criticized Baker and aligned himself with Trump, leaving many members of the Republican State Committee frustrated.

Diehl said in a statement Tuesday that the approval came after a phone call with Trump, and he pledged to follow the lead of the former presidents.

Like the president, I want people to feel like the government is not working against them and that they can enjoy the individual freedoms that our state and country were founded on, Diehl said.

He faces an uphill battle to win the Republican nomination in the race, let alone winning as a Trump supporter in a general election.

While Trump is hardly popular in Massachusetts, his support could prove convincing for a narrow slice of the state voting in a Republican primary. Diehl has consistently attacked Baker from the right, accusing him of going too far in COVID-19 restrictions at the expense of small businesses.

Three main Democratic candidates have also launched campaigns for the governorship: State Senator Sonia Chang-Daz, former State Senator Ben Downing and Harvard professor Danielle Allen.

None have the name recognition of Baker, or another potential candidate, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat whose $ 3.3 million campaign tally and national reputation would make her a formidable adversary. Healey has yet to announce his plans.

Although he has yet to say whether he was a candidate, Baker raised more than $ 173,300 in September, marking his best fundraising month for the campaign in two years. A campaign spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment on Trump’s approval Tuesday night.

Emma Platoff can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.

