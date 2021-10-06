Boris Johnson promises a ‘change of direction’ after 11 years of Tory rule

(Photo: Stefan Rousseau PA)

Boris Johnson will attempt to draw a line between his government and previous Tory administrations by promising a long overdue change of direction.

In bold language that describes the tenures of David Cameron and Theresa Mays as failures, the PM will use his Conservative Party conference speech to say he has the courage to reshape the UK economy and tackle key national challenges which were dodged by his predecessors.

Johnson will try to define his upgrade schedule, arguing that strengthening the left-behind parts of the country will take the pressure off the overheating South East England.

Amid a supply chain crisis and labor shortage that has seen military drivers recruited to deliver gasoline, warnings of empty shelves in stores over Christmas and pigs slaughtered due to a lack of slaughterhouse staff, Johnson will defend his restrictions on foreign workers and use the chaos of recent weeks to claim the country is getting rid of a broken old model.

He will tell activists in Manchester that the government is now embarking on the long overdue change of direction in the UK economy.

We are not going back to the same old broken model of low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all enabled and helped by unchecked immigration.

He will say: The answer is to control immigration, to allow talented people to come to this country, but not to use immigration as an excuse not to invest in people, skills and equipment or the machines they need to do their jobs. .

Instead, he will promise the biggest project a government can undertake by uniting and leveling across the UK.

It means moving towards a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity economy that the people of this country need and deserve, in which everyone can be proud of their work and the quality of their work.

The Prime Minister, whose landslide victory in 2019 gave him a majority in the Commons capable of making potentially unpopular decisions, promises to end the failure of successive governments to grasp the big issues.

One of the problems he will highlight is social protection for adults, which the Conservatives have promised to reform using money raised from a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance, which was shattering. manifests.

After decades of drift and procrastination, this reforming government, this capable government which made Brexit, is deploying the vaccine and will take charge of social care, he will declare.

We face the biggest underlying problems in our economy and our society.

Problems that no government has had the courage to solve before.

Prime ministers promised to level areas of the country that had not benefited from London’s economic success and the South East was a key part of his pitch to voters in former Labor areas, the so-called Red Wall.

But the defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections in June raised concerns among Tories over the focus on the northern regions.

Johnson will try to close that gap by insisting that all parts of the UK can benefit from his plans.

There is no reason why people in one part of the country should be geographically doomed to be poorer than others, he will say.

Or why people should feel like they have to move away from loved ones or communities to reach their potential.

The upgrade helps ease the pressure on parts of the overheated Southeast, while simultaneously providing hope and opportunity to areas that have felt left behind.

Johnson will say: If you want the idea in a nutshell, it’s that you will find talent, genius, flair, imagination, enthusiasm, all spread evenly in this country, but the opportunities won’t. are not, and it is our mission as curators to promote the opportunities. with all the tools we have.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

