Pak Media Muddle puts Sharif’s grandson on Pandora’s list





Junaid Safdar is not in the Pandora Papers: For former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who now lives in London, the correction of misinformation regarding his grandson’s name in the Pandora Papers could not have happened too much early. Pakistani state television reported that his grandson Junaid Safdar was named, but he was not. Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to care more about his finance minister Shaukat Tarin, who has indeed been named in the newspapers, as well as several other relatives of Imran Khan.

The fuel crisis is far from over: Days after authorities claimed Britain’s fuel crisis was resolved, hundreds of gas stations, especially in the south, still have no fuel. Signs have been installed on highways in several regions warning that road service centers have no fuel to offer. This poses dangers for South Asians who work mainly at night in gas stations. Many have chosen to serve, if at all, without allowing access to gas station stores, instead offering to accept payment through secure windows, when there is gasoline for sale.

Priti increases sanctions against protesters: Interior Minister Priti Patel is no stranger to harsh speeches and bold decisions. At the party’s conference in Manchester, she pledged to end the protests that have recently blocked the UK’s busiest motorways. The protests were organized mainly by the Insulate Britain group, demanding more insulation of houses to reduce energy consumption. Priti Patel will now increase maximum penalties for highway disruption and criminalize interference with key infrastructure such as roads and railways. Police and courts will be given new powers to deal with disruptors.

Sunak Scholarship Program for the Underprivileged: Chancellor of the Exchequer, or Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak announced 2,000 scholarships for underprivileged people to study artificial intelligence. The program will cost £ 34 million. A small addition to the UK’s £ 2.3bn budget to boost artificial intelligence. Certainly a better idea than Sunaks’ previous plan to subsidize restaurant meals, which cost nearly £ 2 billion and contributed to a Covid outbreak.

Plan to get the UK out of the budget mess: Rishi Sunak laid out the principles of his plan to get the UK out of the financial crisis Covid has plunged it into. He told the conference: I believe in fiscal responsibility. Simply borrowing more money and racking up bills to pay for future generations is not only economically irresponsible, it is immoral. The only sustainable way out of poverty, he said, is to have a good job. Because it’s not just the books that he puts in your pocket, it’s the sense of worth and self-confidence that he gives you. For this, of course, the country needs a booming economy.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/snippets-from-uk-pak-media-muddle-put-sharif-grandson-in-pandora-list-4288058.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos